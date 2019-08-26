Afghan Forces Free 15 People From Taliban’s Prison in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2019)

Afghan forces have rescued 15 people from a Taliban prison during an operation in northern Kunduz province, a local official confirmed.

Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that Afghan Army Commando and National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces stormed a Taliban prison in Imam Sahib District of the province on Sunday night.

At least 15 people including civilians and security personnel, who were kept in Taliban captivity were also freed during the raids, Muradi said.

Meanwhile, at least six militants were also killed in the operation, he added.

The official further said that the Taliban prison and a weapon cache of the group were completely destroyed.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.