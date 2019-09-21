Afghan Forces Foil Rocket Attacks on Kabul City

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2019)

The Afghan security forces have detained a Taliban member who plotted rocket attacks over Kabul City, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The individual was arrested in PD8 area of Kabul while he wanted to cross a police checkpoint, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Taliban member planned to shell rockets over public gatherings and government institutions in Kabul.

In addition, five rounds of BM1 rockets, an RPG rocket, a pistol, and a vehicle were also seized by police, the statement added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.