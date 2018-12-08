Afghan Forces Discover Cache of Iranian-Made Weapons in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2018)

Afghan National Army forces have discovered a cache of weapons and other military equipment in central Ghazni province, a local security official said Saturday.

The provincial police chief Ghulam Daoud Tarakhail said that the cache has been discovered at house of an individual identified as Tafan in an area near Ghazni City.

Tarakhail said that most of the discovered weapons and military equipment have come from Iran.

“The weapons are totally new and have been imported from Iran,” Tarakhail said.

According to the official, the individual has fled the area and that police have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident.

Tarakhail meanwhile, stressed on launching a military operation against the Taliban in the province in the near future.

“A military operation will be conducted soon in Khwaja Omari [district]. We had good results in Khogyani district and the enemy has suffered heavy casualties there. Some of them being arrested,” Tarakhail added.

This comes more than a week after the U.S. displayed pieces of what it said were Iranian weapons deployed to militants in Afghanistan and Yemen. A charge Iran denied.