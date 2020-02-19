Afghan forces destroy Taliban base – Ghazni

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2020)

Afghan Special Forces destroyed an important base of the Taliban in Muqur district of Ghazni, MoD said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement added that the operation was conducted on Tuesday night in Muqur district as a result of which an important Taliban base, a depot of weapons and equipment, a mine production factory, two drug processing factories, and a vacant jail, were found and destroyed.

In the meantime, some explosives, two motorcycles, a vehicle, and military equipments and uniforms were also found at the premises.