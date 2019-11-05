Afghan Forces Conduct Clearing Operation in Baghman District

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2019)

Afghan security forces have launched a clearance operation in Paghman district, a town in the western part of the capital Kabul.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said the operation was launched early on Tuesday.

Three Taliban militants were killed during the clearing operation, the statement said.

Taliban’s cache of weapons

A cache of Taliban’s weapons, which was located in Arghandi area, was destroyed, the statement further said. Eight missiles aimed at Kabul city were also defused.

The Taliban insurgent group has not commented about the operation.

U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001, weeks after the 9/11 attacks, to help oust the Taliban.

Nearly two decades after the fall of the Taliban regime, the armed group is still active across Afghanistan.

According to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), as of January 31 last year, 229 districts were under the Afghan government’s control, which is about 56.3 percent of the total Afghan districts.

On the other hand, 59 districts, approximately 14.5 percent of all, were under the Taliban control.

The remaining 119 districts, about 29.2 percent, remain contested – controlled by neither the Afghan government nor the rebels.