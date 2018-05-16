Afghan Forces Battle Taliban in 10 Provinces: MoD

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2018 4:57 pm)

The defense ministry says the Afghan security forces are battling the Taliban in 10 provinces including Farah that saw Taliban’s furious attack in an attempt to take over the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The increased battle between the Afghan forces and the Taliban is the latest evidence that the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan is significantly intensifying since the U.S. new military strategy for the war-torn country.

According to the defense ministry deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanish, the Taliban already control 11 districts from a total of 407 districts in the country including Wardoj and Yamgan in Badakhshan, Kalbad Aqtash and Gortapa in Kunduz, Nawa in Ghazni, Desho, Baghran, Khanshin and Musa Qala in Helmand and Kohistanat district in Sar-e-Pul province.

“We are attempting to take control all the remaining territories,” the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said.

This comes as the Taliban recent announced their spring offensive so-called “Al-Khandaq” operation against the government forces across the country.

Since then, the group has launched coordinated attacks on a number of provinces including in the capital Kabul as a result more than 100 military forces have been killed.