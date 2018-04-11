Afghan Forces Arrest Three ISIS Militants in Jowzjan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2018 11:03 am)

Three militants affiliated with the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were arrested today by Afghan security forces in the northern Jowzjan province, said local authorities.

“The terrorists were arrested when they wanted to enter Shebirghan, the capital city of Jowzjan,” said Abdul Hafiz Khashi, Security Head of the provincial police chief.

He added that interrogation of the militants and investigation regarding their purpose of entering the city was started by the related agencies.

The ISIS terrorists have recently increased their operations in Qosh Tepa and Darzaab districts of the Northern Province where the militants were reportedly controlling vast areas.

Qari Hikmatullah, the top commander of ISIS for northern Afghanistan was dead as the result of an airstrike carried out joint by the U.S. and Afghan air forces few days ago.