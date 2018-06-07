Afghan Forces Arrest Four Armed Pakistanis in Paktika

(Last Updated On: June 07, 2018 3:19 pm)

The Intelligence operatives have arrested four armed Pakistan nationals during an operation in Gumal district of southeastern Paktika province, the Afghan National Directorate of security (NDS) said Thursday.

According to NDS, the suspects who were identified as the residents of North Waziristan in Pakistan, instructed by their Pakistan-based commanders known as Buda and Rahmani to carried insurgent attacks in Afghanistan.

Sources told Ariana News that Pakistani identity cards, mobile sim cards and memory cards have been seized from the suspects.

During the initial inquires, the arrestees have admitted that being misguided in Pakistan to launch terror attacks in Afghanistan.

This comes as Afghanistan has long accused Pakistan of aiding terrorists by giving shelter and aid to leaders of the Taliban insurgency, a charge denied by Pakistan.