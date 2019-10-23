Afghan Forces Arrest 71 Taliban Militants in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2019)

At least 71 Taliban fighters were arrested in operations by Afghan forces in northern Baghlan province, military officials said.

Army commander Gen Abbas Tawakoli told Ariana News that operations to crack down the insurgents in Dand-e-Shahabudin, Dand-e-Ghuri, and Doshi districts of the province are underway until the complete clearance of the province from militant group.

According to Tawakoli, at least eight villages in Dand-e-Shahabudin, 17 villages in Dand-e-Ghuri, and five other villages in Doshi district have been cleared of Taliban fighters in the last six days.

He further added that Taliban’s head of military for Baghlan province Qari Naem and two others have been killed in an airstrike in the province.

Moreover, Afghan forces have destroyed a large weapon cache of the militant group and their key hideouts in Dand-e-Ghori, Tawkoli added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.