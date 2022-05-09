Latest News
Afghan FM meets EU envoy to discuss latest developments
EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and stressed the need to continue efforts to improve the economic and education situation in the country.
Nicholson, who met Muttaqi in Kabul on Sunday, also discussed the need for safe working conditions for the people and security issues.
He also said continued dialogue was needed to solve the country’s problems.
Following the meeting, Muttaqi said that there would be no threat to others from Afghanistan.
Muttaqi also spoke with the EU special envoy on achievements such as ensuring security and their strong will to improve the living conditions of all Afghans.
Both sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and the European Union.
The EU recently called on the Islamic Emirate to ensure the security of all Afghan citizens.
The European Union has said that all Afghans, including ethnic and religious minorities, deserve to live in security and with full respect for their human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Mandatory burqa decision by IEA sparks widespread reaction
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) order Saturday for women to wear a burqa in public has sparked widespread reaction from around the world.
Among thse who have expressed concern are the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri.
In response to the decree, UNAMA said in a press release that the decision, which is a formal directive rather than a recommendation, contradicts the IEA’s pledges to respect human rights especially the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Saturday announced that women in Afghanistan must be covered from head to toe and should not leave homes unless necessary.
The decree was issued by the IEA’s Supreme Leader Mullah Haibutullah Akhundzada.
UNAMA said that over the past two decades the IEA has pledged to uphold Afghan women’s rights to education and work.
“These assurances were repeated following the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August 2021, that women would be afforded their rights, whether in work, education, or society at large,” UNAMA’s statement read.
UNAMA has meanwhile asked the IEA to provide further clarification on their decision.
Meanwhile, the US State Department has expressed concern about the IEA’s latest decree, saying the Islamic Emirate’s actions against women and human rights issues have a negative impact on their relationship with the international community.
A state department spokesman said the legitimacy that the IEA seeks from the international community is directly linked to their conduct, especially towards women and girls.
The US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri meanwhile said in a Twitter post that the IEA has been suppressing Afghan women and girls rather than addressing the country’s economic and political crises.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern over the decision adding that the IEA must abide by international law in assuring the rights of Afghan women and girls.
The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said Saturday that 99 percent of Afghan women and girls currently observe Islamic hijab and that the decree pertains to the remaining one percent.
Mohammad Naeem, Spokesman of the IEA’s Political Office, said in a series of tweets that according to international law, every society has the right to live in the light of its values and beliefs.
Hijab is a symbol of Afghan society and an important value, Naeem said.
According to Naeem, “no one can represent another community, the leaders of each community are the representatives of their community.”
$32 million cash aid package arrives in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank, said another cash aid package of $32 million arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday and was immediately transferred to a commercial bank.
“Da Afghanistan Bank welcomes the entry of currencies into the country through principled and legal means and while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for better banking relations in other financial and banking sectors,” the Bank said in a statement.
This cash aid is part of the UN’s attempts to help inject some cash into the stricken economy.
IEA orders women to cover their faces in public
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday ordered women to wear the all-covering burqa in public.
The decree marks one of the strictest controls imposed on women since the IEA came into power in August.
The decree was read out at a press conference in Kabul.
“If the body is covered with any clothing, it is considered hijab, but it should not be so thin to expose the body and it should not be so tight to bring out the body parts,” the decree reads.
The statement said the measure was introduced “in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram [adult close male relatives].”
The decree said older women and young girls were exempt but also stated that unless women had important work to attend to outside the house it was “better they stay at home.”
According to the decree, if a woman does not cover her face outside the home, her father or closest male relative could be imprisoned or fired from government jobs.
