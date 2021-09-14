Latest News
Afghan FM calls for global help amid “major humanitarian crisis”
Afghanistan’s new acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for sanctions to be lifted against the Islamic Emirate and said urgent global help is needed to help deal with the “major humanitarian crisis” currently gripping the country.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday evening, Muttaqi also called on Afghan expats to return home to help develop the country.
He said the government is doing everything it can to provide job opportunities and also called on Afghans in the country to stay and not to migrate.
Muttaqi also said that security is being maintained around the country and called on foreign businesses to invest in Afghanistan.
He said the country is currently facing many problems including a brain drain. “Afghanistan is in dire need of help,” he said.
Reiterating his calls for global support, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with all countries including the United States but made it clear they “will not be dictated to”.
Calling for sanctions to be lifted against the Islamic Emirate, Muttaqi added “we can not allow any sanctions or embargoes” to be imposed on Afghanistan.
He said every country has its own foreign policy and if foreign countries are willing to recognize the Islamic Emirate then they are welcome (to visit Afghanistan).
He also said there is no insecurity in the country, and dispelled rumors of infighting among the rulers.
Muttaqi also stated that reservations raised by foreign countries on funding Afghanistan, “are not fair and are unjust”.
He stated that the recently formed interim government will respect all human rights including that of women and also called on all foreign diplomatic missions to continue operating in Afghanistan as usual.
He said the same applies to Afghanistan’s missions abroad.
On the topic of emergency relief, he said aid has come in from Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan in the past few days.
He thanked these countries and said this emergency aid will be distributed fairly to Afghans in need.
In conclusion, he said all agreements in place made by the former government will be upheld by the new government as long as they are in line with the Islamic Emirates’ policies and values.
China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Mes Aynak when situation allows
Members of the Islamic Emirate were seen on Monday touring the Mes Aynak copper mine, which two Chinese companies had been developing.
China’s Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would push forward with the development of the Mes Aynak copper mine when they could.
Logar governor, Mohammad Ali Jan said that “now that the Islamic Emirate is ruling, this is our only and first visit to here, after this the Islamic Emirate and the company’s technical people will work on it together. As we know from history, this is a huge mine in Afghanistan and it is the nation’s great wealth.”
Construction of the mine until now has not been substantial due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, said Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper, at an online briefing.
Jiangxi Copper and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25% stake in the project.
Mes Aynak, about 40 km southeast of Kabul, is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins.
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.
Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analysts expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5Gm, Reuters reported.
“There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago,” Bajarin said. “They want people upgrading. They’re going to be really aggressive.”
The iPhone 13, as analysts expect the new phone to be called, likely will not look much different on the outside from the iPhone 12. But analysts expect it to have a faster wi-fi and processor chips, and Bloomberg has reported that the top model is likely to focus on display and camera enhancements such as a “Portrait Mode” to blur backgrounds when shooting videos.
Analysts also believe Apple will continue the steady updates to its Apple Watch, which has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple’s most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly.
Apple is likely focus on more fitness features with the watch, which is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors.
“It’s the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can’t use this service,” Bajarin said.
UN envoy meets acting Foreign Minister, discusses refugee and IDP situation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Motaqi, has met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and his accompanying delegation, to discuss assistance to Afghan refugees and internally displaced persons.
During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, the acting minister said that the Islamic Emirate welcomes the return of all Afghan refugees and is ready to provide assistance to them.
During the meeting, Motaqi said the government was ready to send all displaced families back to their homes before the onset of winter; to provide them with international and humanitarian aid and secure delivery of the aid.
It was also stressed by both parties at the meeting that the international community should support the government and not create an environment that encourages Afghans to migrate.
The acting minister stressed the need for support of the international community for the Afghan government – especially as the new government has not yet been officially recognized by any country.
