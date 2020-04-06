Afghan Fire Department assisting in disinfection of the city

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2020)

The Kabul Fire Department, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, is disinfecting parts of Kabul city every day to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kabul governor warns that if the people gatherings are not stopped in Kabul, thousands will be infected by rhe deadly Coronavirus.

Firefighters usually work to put out the fire, but here in Kabul, they now have to sanitize the city to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

The Kabul governor is in charge of all these activities, and he warns about the people gathering in the city.

Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, the Kabul Governor said, “There is a possibility that people’s gatherings may not be controlled; therefore, thousands will be infected by COVID-19, and hundreds might die.”

Haidari said that those people who do not abide the rules will be prosecuted by the Police.

This comes as the head of the Kabul Fire Department says that the disinfection process will last as long as the COVID-19 is around.

Monday, April the 6th marks the 10th day of the quarantine in Kabul.

Although the government and the Ministry of Health have imposed rules to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19, most of the people do not take them seriously.