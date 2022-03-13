Latest News
Afghan Film resumes operations after six-month stoppage
Afghanistan’s national film-making organization, Afghan Film, resumed operations on Sunday under the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) with a screening of two documentaries.
The documentaries, The Salang Highway and the Company Bridge, were both produced by Afghan Film and are in line with the IEA’s regulations.
The director of Afghan Film Mawlavi Shafiullah Afghan said Sunday that the screening of the two documentaries were a celebration of cinema in Afghanistan being preserved.
He also said that future films will document the 20 years of war in Afghanistan, which will be a “bitter visual history” of the country.
“Cinema is influential in every sector of society, and more in the spiritual sector. We plan to work on films and serials, and women will work with us,” said the director of Afghan Film.
Afghan Film officials also confirmed that the organization is now operating under the leadership of the IEA, within the framework of Islam.
Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Information meanwhile said the media and cinema play an important role in the establishment of an Islamic military.
“We keep Afghan films active and make films about the work and the severity of 20 years of destruction, and those who left Afghanistan and gave a bad image to the world, we tell them we will continue our work,” he said.
“During the jihad, we used two powers: the military and the videos, which show us the position of the cinema and are called influential parts for governments,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture.
One guest attending the screening, Noor Ahmed, said: “Cinema is influential in every sector of society, and more in the spiritual sector, we plan to work in films and series, and women will work with us.”
“I had never been to the cinema before and now is the first time we have come and we want the cinema to produce more in terms of understanding and literature,” said another participant, Ahmedullah.
Afghan Film officials say they are also working on films and series that show Afghan culture and traditions.
Latest News
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
While attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that he is “hopeful” an agreement will be reached with Turkey and Qatar on operating the airport services in Kabul.
Stating that an agreement had been secured on “a number of issues regarding Kabul Airport” with these two countries, Amir Khan Muttaqi said some issues remained to be resolved, Reuters reported.
Speaking on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Muttaqi said: “I hope we can come to an agreement and put it into practice as soon as possible.”
In January, Qatar, Turkey, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) agreed on “several key issues” to operate the Kabul airport.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the IEA took over in August and US and NATO troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before withdrawing, Reuters reported.
In late December, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport.
On Friday, senior officials from Afghanistan, Qatar, and the US held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum in Antalya.
Muttaqi met Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan.
The three-day high-level forum in the resort city of Antalya brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations, Reuters reported.
Latest News
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
A senior US diplomat has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to change its policy on women if it wants to be recognized by the international community as a legitimate government.
Rina Amiri, US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, told VOA in an interview published Saturday that IEA should respect the basic rights of women, girls and all the citizens of Afghanistan, including the minorities.
She said that women should be allowed to work, and it should not be limited to only education and health sectors.
Amiri also said that women should be allowed to participate in peaceful protests. They should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of movement and other freedoms conforming to Islamic principles and legal commitments Afghanistan has made with the international community, according to the diplomat.
This comes as IEA has said that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women in the framework of Islam. IEA officials have repeatedly said that they have met all the conditions for international recognition.
US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, however, said on Saturday that “much work remains on human rights, protecting gains, and seeing the richness of Afghan society reflected in governance.”
Latest News
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Takhar local officials said on Sunday that 50 shops were destroyed in a blaze in Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province.
According to officials, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.
Officials also said that the fire broke out in a fruit and vegetable market in the center of the Khwaja Bahauddin district.
Shopkeepers have however suffered serious financial losses in the fire.
