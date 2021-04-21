Business
Afghan farmers harvested more than 2,500 tons of peppers last year
According to the Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 2,529 metric tons of peppers were produced in the country last year, of which 184 tons were bell peppers.
According to the ministry, Laghman province had the highest yield with over 400 tons while Helmand, Parwan, Kandahar, Takhar and Balkh also provided substantial yields, MAIL said.
Parwan province was however noted as being the most important producer of bell peppers in the country and last year, 280 hectares of land was cultivated for this purpose – land that yielded 30 tons of bell peppers.
Peppers are extremely popular in Afghanistan and are used fresh or dried in daily cooking.
As part of their efforts to promote farming and processing of products in the country, MAIL has distributed solar dryers to a number of women farmers across the country in a bid to help them dry fresh vegetables and fruits – in order to stop wastage.
Business
ADB approves $50 million grant for Afghanistan’s COVID vaccine campaign
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $50 million grant to help the Afghan government procure and deploy safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines, and strengthen the country’s capacity to implement its vaccine program.
The ADB said in a statement that the project will support the National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccination in Afghanistan by procuring and transporting six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority segments of the population, as determined by the government.
“As Afghanistan continues to grapple with COVID-19, this project will help ensure that safe and high-quality vaccines are made available to the Afghan people,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
“Making vaccines available to vulnerable groups and strengthening Afghanistan’s immunization program will help to save lives and is a vital step toward recovery.
This support is part of ADB’s strong commitment to helping Afghanistan overcome the pandemic and achieve a sustainable economic recovery,” Asakawa said.
Under its national plan, the Afghan government aims to vaccinate all eligible people including vulnerable groups, approximately 60 percent of the total population.
ADB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project will provide financing to procure vaccines for at least 2.6 million people, or about 11 percent of the eligible population, including through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX)
Advance Market Commitment facility.
The grant will also strengthen the Ministry of Public Health’s capacity in planning,
communications, coordination, and implementation of the vaccine program at national and provincial levels.
According to the ADB, technical training including specialized gender sessions will ensure that vaccines are administered to women in a culturally sensitive manner and a waste management firm will be engaged to build capacity for proper disposal of medical waste.
ADB estimates that Afghanistan’s GDP contracted by five percent in 2020 as the pandemic forced business closures and disrupted supply chains.
Unemployment is projected to have risen from 23.9 percent in 2019 to 37.9 percent in 2020 adding to the negative pressures of increased costs of food,
housing, and health services.
ADB’s grant complements other development partners’ efforts and contributes to fostering growth in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation region through addressing pandemic risks and cross-border health threats.
Afghan health officials meanwhile said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections has increased in Afghanistan recently.
The Ministry of Public Health said 176 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry 28 others recovered in the mentioned time.
The ministry warned a lockdown will be imposed in major cities including Kabul if people fail to take the necessary precautions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Business
Strawberries hit record yield of almost 300 tons in 1399
Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture show that in the 1399 solar year, 299 metric tons of strawberries were produced across the country.
The ministry said Herat, with 31 hectares of cultivated land, produced 155 metric tons of berries alone.
After Herat, Kunduz and Balkh provinces also recorded the second and third highest yield respectively.
According to the ministry strawberries are also grown in Faryab, Daikundi, Sar-e-Pul and Maidan Wardak provinces as well as a number of other provinces.
In total, last year, 62 hectares of land was used to cultivate this sweet, popular fruit.
The ministry has said that Afghanistan’s climate is conducive to the cultivation of strawberries, and that the cultivation of this fruit has been gradually promoted among the people for several years.
Strawberries are fruits rich in vitamins and nutrients and are sold on the local market for up to 200 AFN per kilogram.
Business
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have signed a safety concept agreement to ensure the security of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
According to Turkmenistan’s Trend news agency, the signing took place on April 15 during a meeting between representatives of the two countries.
The Safety Concept is an important step in the timely implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, including the development of a Safety Plan and Protocol, which are annexes to the Host Government Agreement, the foreign ministry’s report said.
The parties exchanged views on the ongoing work on the TAPI gas pipeline construction project and they discussed the implementation of measures to be carried out by the end of August this year.
The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI), also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank.
The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India. Construction on the project started in Turkmenistan in December 2015.
The length of the Turkmen section of the pipeline will be 205 kilometers in length and will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.
The pipeline’s design capacity is planned to be 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and the project’s cost – about $8 billion, Trend reports.
