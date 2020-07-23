Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
The first shipment of goods from Afghanistan to China has been shipped through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, Iranian officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei, Chabahar port authorities have taken the step to facilitate trade between the two countries despite the coronavirus pandemic.
He said Chabahar port has been established to facilitate regular container transportation services to Asian countries for Afghanistan.
According to him, Afghanistan’s first shipment of dried fruit was sent to Tianjin Port in China via India’s port of Mundra.
He also said three consignments of Afghan goods were sent to India from Chabahar in the past month. This comes after a 2016 agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Afghanistan through Chabahar.
In the past week, consignments of wheat for Afghanistan have also been sent from India via Chabahar Port.
This, however, comes after a week of speculation about Iran having apparently decided to proceed with a railway line project from Chabahar to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, alone, and not with India’s assistance.
Iranian media has stated Tehran decided to go ahead with construction on its own, citing funding delays by India as the reason.
But India has refuted these claims and said it remains “committed” to financing and building the railway line.
According to India’s Economic Times, senior officials at the Indian embassy in Tehran said India is “committed to building the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line and is continuously engaged with Iranian authorities concerned to take this important project forward.”
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
More than $1 billion annually is being lost to embezzlement from the Afghan customs revenues.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan said Tuesday local tyrants have embezzled millions of dollars from Herat customs, adding that the government has no plan to prevent stealing of public treasury.
A statistic shared by officials from Herat customs shows that the customs have more than 30 billion AFN incomes per year but less than 20 billion AFN had been collected in the government’s account.
Since 1390, the Persian calendar, the Ministry of Finance and Herat customs have recorded annual revenue figures as follow:
In 1390, Herat Customs had 16 billion AFN incomes. The revenues in 1392 declined to 13 billion AFN and decreased to 9 billion AFN in 1393 compared to the previous years.
The statistics show 12 billion AFN incomes in 1394, while the figure increased to 20 billion AFN in 1396 and 1397. On 1398 the incomes once again declined to 16 billion AFN.
Meanwhile, in Twitter and Facebook posts a senior official of Herat customs has also shared daily incomes of the organization for the current year: On March 4, daily income was 136 million AFN, on July 8 the revenue was 119 million AFN and on July 9 the income was 122 million AFN, according to the statistics.
The incomes of the organization reportedly could reach 33 billion AFN in the current year, figures show.
The Ministry of Finance, however, says not only the customs of Herat but also no customs across the country have the same revenue per year, due to a high volume of goods.
