Latest News
Afghan ‘envoy’ to UN continues to work despite going unpaid for 4 months
Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires to the United Nations Naseer Ahmad Faiq says despite not having been paid for four months he, and his staff, continue to work for Afghanistan and its people.
In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL, Faiq said he has no ties to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities nor with the Resistance Front but he consults with a number of Afghan diplomats still stationed in various countries around the world.
Faiq took over as chargé de affairs earlier this month after Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, Afghanistan’s former envoy to the United Nations, resigned. Faiq succeeded Ishaqzai as he had been the envoy’s top adviser.
“The current situation in Afghanistan is clear, so there is no need to seek guidance from anyone or any group for our work. We strive to take the voice of our people to the world, in consultation with a number of diplomats who are committed to the national interest of Afghanistan, and to carry out this task,” Faiq told RFE/RL.
He said the UN’s view of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is clear and that the international community will only recognize the IEA government once issues around women’s rights and human rights are addressed and when ties are cut with terrorist organizations.
Faiq told RFE/RL he is trying to address the current humanitarian crisis.
However, Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, said Faiq’s remarks were his personal opinion and that he does not represent all Afghans at the United Nations.
The IEA has appointed Suhail Shaheen as the IEA’s envoy to the United Nations, but the UN voted against him earlier this month.
Latest News
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
Islamabad has begun dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a tweet.
The first consignment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat donated by Pakistan arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Khan said that Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan, had handed over the consignment to Afghan officials at the Torkham border crossing between the two countries.
Pakistan today started supply of 50,000 MT wheat donation to Afghanistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister handed over the first consignment of 1800 MT wheat to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management at Torkham @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/ohpVky0LLb
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) December 30, 2021
Speaking to the reporters, Shehzad Arbab stated that Pakistan will continue “sending two consignments [to Afghanistan] per week in consultation them [Afghan officials], where ever they want we will deliver the consignments that include wheat and life-saving medicines.”
Pakistan embassy in Kabul, meanwhile, said in a statement stated that the consignment was part of a relief assistance package – 50,000 metric tons of wheat – worth “Rs5 billion” for Afghanistan which was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to the statement, the total amount of wheat will be dispatched to many provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Panjshir, Balkh, Badakhshan, Bamyan, Daikundi, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, Khost, and Paktika provinces in the next few weeks.
Latest News
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
Former President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that his biggest mistake had been to trust the United States and Afghanistan’s other foreign partners.
In his first interview since fleeing the country in mid-August, the former president told BBC Radio 4 that leaving Afghanistan had not been planned and that only after takeoff in a helicopter did this course of action become clear.
Ghani has been heavily criticized and accused of abandoning the country but he defended his decision to flee.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August after taking control of Kabul – just hours after Ghani fled the country.
Ghani told BBC that when he woke up on 15 August he had “no inkling” it would be his last day in Afghanistan.
In a conversation with General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s former Chief of the Defence Staff, who was guest-editing BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday, Ghani said IEA fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul – “but two hours later, this was not the case”.
“Two different factions of the Taliban (IEA) were closing in from two different directions,” Ghani said. “And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous.”
He said he agreed to let his national security adviser and wife leave Kabul, but then the “terrified” chief of presidential security came to him to say that if he took a stand, “they will all be killed”.
“He did not give me more than two minutes,” Ghani said. “My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad.
“I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden.”
Ghani was widely criticized for having fled the country, also by his vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who called it “disgraceful”.
Many people, who were privy to talks at the time, have said in the past few months that Ghani’s sudden secret departure on 15 August scuppered a deal to secure a more orderly transition.
Ghani, who is living in the UAE, said in conversation that he misread US politics and the situation on the ground at the time.
Allegations of him having taken vast amounts of money also emerged following his departure and just this week was he named as one of the most corrupt people in the world.
Ghani however denied this and said he would welcome an international investigation into the allegations so that he can clear his name.
“I want to categorically state, I did not take any money out of the country,” he said, adding: “My style of life is known to everyone. What would I do with money?”
He did however acknowledge that mistakes were made, including “assuming that the patience of the international community would last”.
However, he pointed to the agreement made between the IEA and the US under then-President Donald Trump, which paved the way for the events leading to 15 August.
“Instead of a peace process, we got a withdrawal process,” Ghani said. The way the deal was done “erased us”, said Ghani.
Ghani said that what happened on August 15 was “a violent coup, not a political agreement, or a political process where the people have been involved”.
The same day Ghani left Kabul, the IEA took control. Since then, the country has been thrown into a humanitarian and economic crisis, exacerbated by the removal of donor support and foreign aid as well as the freezing of over $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
Four months later, Ghani says he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul – like trusting “in our international partnership”.
He told BBC that his “life work has been destroyed. My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat.”
Latest News
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
Bayat Foundation officials said on Thursday that they have distributed food parcels to hundreds of needy families in Uruzgan province amid the ongoing food crisis.
Foundation officials said they continue to race against time to get as much food as possible to people in order to help them make it through the worst of the winter months.
Every year, Bayat Foundation, an Afghan charity organization, distributes food aid to people during the cold winter months. This year, however, the foundation has stepped up distribution amid the humanitarian crisis currently gripping the country.
Already, aid from the foundation has reached tens of thousands of people across the country.
“We are continuing our annual winter campaign to distribute aid through Bayat Foundation. We have already distributed aid to a number of provinces and today we arrived in Uruzgan province, in Tarinkot city and distributed to deserving and displaced people,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, the deputy head of the Bayat Foundation.
“The aid includes flour, rice and oil. More aid will be distributed in other provinces,” he said.
Tarinkot city recipients meanwhile welcomed the aid received and called on businesses and traders to also help at-risk people.
“We highly appreciate Bayat Foundation that helped needy residents of Uruzgan,” said one recipient.
According to officials they have distributed food aid to at-risk people in Ghazni, Herat, Balkh, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Kabul, Nangarhar and Paktia provinces.
