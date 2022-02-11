Connect with us

Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Thursday that Afghan authorities are not planning to dismiss the current Afghan ambassador to Moscow and are looking at possibly sending in more diplomats.

In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Kabulov said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have also urged Russia to accept other diplomats, state-owned TASS News reported.

“The current Afghan authorities asked us to accept two or three more diplomats. Please be aware that it’s an additional rotation, they are not looking at dismissing the current envoy,” Kabulov said, as quoted by TASS.

“We agree that such diplomats arrived, and after that, it will be an internal affair of the Afghan leadership and its embassies, we won’t interfere in such processes,” Kabulov said.

According to the report, the Russian envoy has also told TASS that Moscow has not ruled out the possibility that Kabul could send several junior and mid-level diplomats to boost personnel at its diplomatic mission.

IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education on Thursday appealed to all Afghan professors who have left to return home and help rebuild their country.

According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), professors have been urged to return, and have been told they will be paid salaries.

“Afghanistan is the common home of all ethnic groups and we are responsible for their development.

“In the absence of prosperity, the country’s education system is incomplete; Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education invites all professors who have left the country [to return home],” read the statement.

The IEA said this was in line with their goal of developing the country.

“The Ministry of Higher Education undertakes to pay all the spiritual
and economic benefits of these professors,” read the statement.

“For this reason, the leadership board of the Ministry of Higher Education has announced the packages with the aim of hiring new academic staff; We ask the cadres who have left the homeland to return and continue their sacred profession and contribute to the scientific progress of the country.

IOM appeals for $589 million to help protect vulnerable Afghans

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week appealed for more than $589 million to respond to the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan and Afghans in neighboring countries.

The IOM said in a statement that it is appealing for funds to help over 3.6 million crisis-affected persons and to strengthen the resilience and recovery of communities both in Afghanistan and in six neighboring countries.

“The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is intensifying humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both inside the country, as well as across borders to countries in the region,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations.

“Nearly six months after the August 2021 political upheaval and resulting political transition, more than half of the Afghan population are now in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 30 percent more than last year. This means Afghanistan faces a real risk of systemic collapse and humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly all Afghans have now plunged into poverty.”

According to the statement, the plan would also strengthen integrated approaches to migration management, governance and sustainable development.

The IOM stated that following the collapse of the former government, it has continued to deliver life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance to Afghans in need and provided early recovery and livelihood support to communities through area-based programming.

 

“A total of approximately 600,000 individuals were reached with IOM assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries between August and December 2021. Among these, more than 260,000 vulnerable Afghan returnees were provided with multi-sectoral assistance at key border crossings and IOM reception and transit centers,” the statement read.

Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Noorullah Munir this week visited southern Helmand province ahead of the new school year in tropical provinces and said the Ministry would provide educational opportunities to all Afghan children especially in remote areas of the country.

He also called on school teachers to ensure they carry out both their “religious and national obligations and train Afghan children well”.

“These children are sons/daughters of people, the nation, and homeland. Their parents sent them to us to train them. They hope we could teach them the best. They (the parents) have no money but provide their children with pens, bags, and notebooks,” Munir said.

He added: “Their parents hope their children one day become a religious scholar and a person who will serve their people and their homeland.”

The head of Helmand Education Directorate Mawlavi Mohammad Ewaz Ansari, meanwhile, called on teachers to support Afghanistan’s educational system.

“We urge you to work with us honestly, justly, and sincerely. Because we are weak and we need your help, may Allah bless you,” Ansari said.

