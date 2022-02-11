Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Thursday that Afghan authorities are not planning to dismiss the current Afghan ambassador to Moscow and are looking at possibly sending in more diplomats.

In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Kabulov said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have also urged Russia to accept other diplomats, state-owned TASS News reported.

“The current Afghan authorities asked us to accept two or three more diplomats. Please be aware that it’s an additional rotation, they are not looking at dismissing the current envoy,” Kabulov said, as quoted by TASS.

“We agree that such diplomats arrived, and after that, it will be an internal affair of the Afghan leadership and its embassies, we won’t interfere in such processes,” Kabulov said.

According to the report, the Russian envoy has also told TASS that Moscow has not ruled out the possibility that Kabul could send several junior and mid-level diplomats to boost personnel at its diplomatic mission.