Latest News
Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Thursday that Afghan authorities are not planning to dismiss the current Afghan ambassador to Moscow and are looking at possibly sending in more diplomats.
In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Kabulov said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have also urged Russia to accept other diplomats, state-owned TASS News reported.
“The current Afghan authorities asked us to accept two or three more diplomats. Please be aware that it’s an additional rotation, they are not looking at dismissing the current envoy,” Kabulov said, as quoted by TASS.
“We agree that such diplomats arrived, and after that, it will be an internal affair of the Afghan leadership and its embassies, we won’t interfere in such processes,” Kabulov said.
According to the report, the Russian envoy has also told TASS that Moscow has not ruled out the possibility that Kabul could send several junior and mid-level diplomats to boost personnel at its diplomatic mission.
Latest News
IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education on Thursday appealed to all Afghan professors who have left to return home and help rebuild their country.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), professors have been urged to return, and have been told they will be paid salaries.
“Afghanistan is the common home of all ethnic groups and we are responsible for their development.
“In the absence of prosperity, the country’s education system is incomplete; Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education invites all professors who have left the country [to return home],” read the statement.
The IEA said this was in line with their goal of developing the country.
“The Ministry of Higher Education undertakes to pay all the spiritual
and economic benefits of these professors,” read the statement.
“For this reason, the leadership board of the Ministry of Higher Education has announced the packages with the aim of hiring new academic staff; We ask the cadres who have left the homeland to return and continue their sacred profession and contribute to the scientific progress of the country.
Latest News
IOM appeals for $589 million to help protect vulnerable Afghans
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week appealed for more than $589 million to respond to the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan and Afghans in neighboring countries.
The IOM said in a statement that it is appealing for funds to help over 3.6 million crisis-affected persons and to strengthen the resilience and recovery of communities both in Afghanistan and in six neighboring countries.
“The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is intensifying humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both inside the country, as well as across borders to countries in the region,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations.
“Nearly six months after the August 2021 political upheaval and resulting political transition, more than half of the Afghan population are now in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 30 percent more than last year. This means Afghanistan faces a real risk of systemic collapse and humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly all Afghans have now plunged into poverty.”
According to the statement, the plan would also strengthen integrated approaches to migration management, governance and sustainable development.
The IOM stated that following the collapse of the former government, it has continued to deliver life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance to Afghans in need and provided early recovery and livelihood support to communities through area-based programming.
“A total of approximately 600,000 individuals were reached with IOM assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries between August and December 2021. Among these, more than 260,000 vulnerable Afghan returnees were provided with multi-sectoral assistance at key border crossings and IOM reception and transit centers,” the statement read.
Latest News
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Noorullah Munir this week visited southern Helmand province ahead of the new school year in tropical provinces and said the Ministry would provide educational opportunities to all Afghan children especially in remote areas of the country.
He also called on school teachers to ensure they carry out both their “religious and national obligations and train Afghan children well”.
“These children are sons/daughters of people, the nation, and homeland. Their parents sent them to us to train them. They hope we could teach them the best. They (the parents) have no money but provide their children with pens, bags, and notebooks,” Munir said.
He added: “Their parents hope their children one day become a religious scholar and a person who will serve their people and their homeland.”
The head of Helmand Education Directorate Mawlavi Mohammad Ewaz Ansari, meanwhile, called on teachers to support Afghanistan’s educational system.
“We urge you to work with us honestly, justly, and sincerely. Because we are weak and we need your help, may Allah bless you,” Ansari said.
IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home
Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10
Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov
IOM appeals for $589 million to help protect vulnerable Afghans
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan restores electricity to Afghanistan after fixing power plant problem
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |
Saar: Efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Saar: peace opportunities in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
-
COVID-195 days ago
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attack ‘launched’ from Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan U-19 player and Cricket Board employees seek asylum in UK
-
World4 days ago
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission