Afghan envoy to Doha dies of heart attack 

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Hakim Dalili died suddenly on Tuesday after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources have confirmed.

Dalili reportedly died of a heart attack in Qatar.

Officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation said his death is a big loss to Afghanistan especially as he had been actively involved in the peace talks process.

HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khwazoon said Dalili had worked hard to make the Afghan peace process a success.

Dalili was appointed Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for working tirelessly on the peace process initiative and around strengthening relations with Doha.

In an interview in August last year, he told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.

Dalili not only studied in Doha but also worked there as a teacher before going into politics.