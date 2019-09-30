Afghan Elections: 2,569 Complaints Filed in IECC

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has received 2,569 complaints related to the presidential elections that took place on September 28.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, the Chief of IECC Zuhra Bayan said that the majority of these complaints are filed in the Kabul, Herat and Jawzjan provinces.

According to the officials, nearly one thousand complaints are filed in the capital Kabul.

Most of the complaints are from the malfunctioning of biometric devices, voters list, and impossibility of voter’s registration at the polling stations.

In addition, IECC officials called on candidates to refrain from victory announcement before the announcement of the official results, warning that it will be considered an electoral violation.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the European Union has called on the candidates to exercise restraint and await the official announcement of preliminary and final results by the election commission and submit their evidence based complaints to the complaints commission.

Despite of Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghans lined up at polling stations early on Saturday this week to cast their votes in the fourth Afghan presidential elections.

A total of 18 candidates were registered for the presidency including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. However, four candidates withdraw from the competition.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the Independent Election Commission to cast their votes but apparently there was a low voter turnout.

The preliminary results is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 and final ones on Nov. 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.