Latest News
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
Afghanistan has faced a dire humanitarian situation over past few months, which urges the international community to take immediate actions to support the humanitarian response in the region, said an official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Last August, the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan added more woes to the country following two decades of war.
According to Reuters following the hasty pullout, the U.S. government quickly froze nearly 9.5 billion U.S. dollars in national foreign exchange assets from the Afghan central bank held in the United States, further aggravating the already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Last year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that Afghanistan is facing “an avalanche of hunger and destitution”, with 98 percent of the population lacking adequate food.
The ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini elaborated on his experience in Afghanistan after visiting there in February of last year, read the report.
“It is very severe. It’s very difficult to have exact figures. But we see more and more people in the streets, selling their few belongings to be able to put food on the table. We see more and more people seeking daily jobs. The situation is very dire. The economic system is on the brink of collapse. The vast majority of banks are not working. It’s very hard for people to get funds. The vast majority of civil servants today in Afghanistan are simply not getting their salaries. So, you can imagine the ripple effect when a family relies on, eight members of a family rely on a salary, how hard daily life is for Afghans today,” he said.
He believes that the current extreme situation in Afghanistan should be attributed to a combination of factors including warfares and climate change.
“This is the consequence of four decades of armed conflict that really brought the country in a very dire state. And then the effects of climate change are also at the same time and concurrently hitting Afghanistan, with the cycles of drought and floods that are more intense, more frequent. And of course, this is putting huge pressure on the food production in the country and the ability of Afghans to sustain their own needs. And the fact today that the international community and the vast majority of development agencies unplugged their support to Afghanistan since August last year, a country that relies heavily on international aid, of course, is bringing many of the critical services that 40 million Afghans rely on, at the brink of collapse,” he said.
The ICRC director-general also called on the international community to scale up support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, Reuters reported.
“Afghans have experienced four decades of armed conflict, repeated cycles of drought, putting their food security at risk. And I think it’s fair to say that no family has been spared by the effect of war. And while the day-to-day security has improved over the past months, Afghans face acute needs in humanitarian, but also in socio-economic terms. And this is not the time for the international community to forget Afghanistan. The well-being of the Afghan people should really lie above politics. And the ICRC is really committed and will consistently call for proper international attention and funding to ensure that public services that are critical to the survival of the civilian population be preserved in the country and the economic collapse is avoided,” said Mardini.
Latest News
Women gather outside UN office in Kabul to demand release of Afghan assets
Dozens of female protesters gathered outside the United Nations’ office in Kabul on Friday, demanding the international community put pressure on the United States to release frozen Afghan assets.
Chanting anti-US slogans, protesters slammed US President Joe Biden’s plan to use half of the $7 billion in frozen assets to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks.
“They should release our money. Our children are hungry. They are collecting plastics on the streets,” a protester said.
Khatera Darweshi Saadat, a civil society activist, said: “We want the international community to pressure the US to release frozen Afghan assets. The US has committed many atrocities over the past 20 years in Afghanistan.”
Biden signed an executive order last month to take control of $7 billion in Afghan funds currently held in New York. Based on the order, half of the funds would be used for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and the other half to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The move was condemned by some governments and international rights organizations.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that the US had agreed not to give the funds to charity organizations.
Latest News
Neighbors at China meeting call for inclusive political structure in Afghanistan
Neighboring countries noted the importance to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue and negotiation and to establish a broad-based and inclusive political structure during their meeting in China on Thursday.
The third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan was held in Tunxi, Anhui province in China. Foreign ministers or senior representatives of seven countries, namely China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, attended the meeting.
They noted the importance of taking necessary continuing steps in Afghanistan on ensuring women’s rights and children’s education, among others, and called for further actions to be taken to improve people’s livelihoods, and safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including ethnic groups, women and children, according to a joint statement.
Participants also reaffirmed opposition to attempts at politicizing humanitarian assistance, and reiterated respect and support for the central role of Afghanistan in distributing and using humanitarian assistance to be rendered by the international community and international organizations to the people of Afghanistan.
On the same day, China also hosted a separate meeting focused on supporting Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction and practical cooperation, called the Tunxi Initiative.
“The Tunxi Initiative is rich in content and will play an important role in promoting Afghanistan’s peace, reconstruction, stability and development in the future,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference.
“The initiative embodies five features: First, not playing geopolitical games, but focusing on practical cooperation. Second, not imposing one’s will on others, but advocating equality and voluntariness. Third, not making high-profile empty promises, but pursuing tangible results. Fourth, not acting without coordination, but striving for regional connectivity. Fifth, not seeking isolation and antagonism, but advocating openness and inclusiveness,” Wang said.
All parties at the meeting decided to provide further humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and called on the international community to give more support to Afghanistan, to help it restore cash liquidity and avoid humanitarian disaster.
Latest News
UN raises $2.44 billion for Afghan aid amid concerns on girls’ education
A total of 41 donor countries pledged more than $2.44 billion towards the United Nations’ $4.4 billion appeal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the world body said on Thursday.
This comes as international concerns grow over the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to bar girls a secondary education.
Belgium’s minister of development cooperation Meryame Kitir said: “Education empowers women and girls and that’s what the Taliban (IEA) are afraid of.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the high-level conference urging donors to provide unconditional funding, saying that nine million Afghans faced famine and that families were selling children and organs to survive.
The humanitarian situation has “deteriorated alarmingly” since the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August and the economy has all but collapsed, he said.
“Some 95 percent of people do not have enough to eat. Nine million people are at risk of famine. UNICEF estimates that a million severely malnourished children are on the verge of death, without immediate action,” he said.
Britain, the European Union and the United States pledged funds, but along with Turkey and others voiced concerns about growing restrictions imposed by the IEA, Reuters reported.
“This humanitarian aid, like all aid from the United States, will go directly to NGOs and the United Nations. The Taliban (IEA) will not control our humanitarian funding,” said U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pledging $204 million.
Ahead of the drive, Britain pledged 286 million pounds ($374 million) for Afghanistan, where six of every 10 Afghans need aid, much of it food.
The United Nations says funds under the appeal – three time the amount requested in 2021 – go directly to aid agencies and none are channelled through the de facto authorities.
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Scientists publish the first complete human genome
Women gather outside UN office in Kabul to demand release of Afghan assets
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Troika Plus meeting in China discussed
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qureshi urges the world to see Afghanistan as a ‘shared responsibility’
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
-
Latest News5 days ago
10,700 tonnes of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan through Wagah
-
Latest News5 days ago
ICRC says millions of people in Afghanistan do not have access to health services
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Government’s promise to implement major economic projects discussed
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Upcoming Beijing meeting on Afghanistan discussed