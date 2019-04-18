Afghan Delegation’s Trip to Qatar Delayed

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2019)

The Afghan delegation’s trip to Qatar has been delayed due to disagreements over participants.

The Afghan government announced Tuesday a list of 250 people to attend at the intra-Afghan dialogue with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Taliban on Wednesday slammed the government lengthy list of participants, saying it is not an invitation to some wedding at a hotel in Kabul.

Meanwhile, some politicians including Ata Mohammad Noor the former governor of Balkh province and Amrullah Saleh the former Afghan intelligence chief said they will not attend the meeting due to reasons.

The delegation was scheduled to leave Kabul for Doha on Thursday afternoon but it is said to be delayed at least for hours.

The insurgent group has also finalized a list of 25 participants that will attend the meeting.

The representatives of the Taliban headed by Abbas Stanekzai includes Salaam Hanafi, Amir Khan Mutaqi, Abdul Latif Mansour, Matiulhaq Khales, Abdul Manan Omari, Sayed Rasoul Haleem, Shahabuddin Delavar, Din Mohammad, Abdul Rahman Madani, Mullah Zahid Ahmadzai, Suhail Shaheen, Mohammad Fazel Mazlum, Khairullah Khair Khwa, Mohammad Nabi Omari, Abdul Haq Waseq, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Ziaulhaq Madani, Abdul Ahad Jahangirwal, Amar Yaser, Merza Gul Saleh, Mohammad Naim Wardak, Mullah Daud Abed, Mohiuddin Sadat, and Rasool Ul Haq Aziz.

The Qatar meeting is scheduled to be held on 19-21 April.