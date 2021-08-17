Featured
Afghan delegation meets with Pakistan’s prime minister
An Afghan delegation of political figures met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the Pakistani leader’s office confirmed.
According to a statement issued by Khan’s office, the prime minister welcomed the delegation and “expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.”
The statement noted that Khan emphasized that “no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.”
The prime minister added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.
The statement also noted that Khan “underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution” and also assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.
According to the statement, the Afghan delegation reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.
Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”
He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”
He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.
On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.
He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.
He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.
He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.
With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.
Kabul residents call for Ghani to be sent back to Afghanistan
Kabul residents on Monday voiced their anger at former president Ashraf Ghani, who slipped out of the country unnoticed on Sunday, and accused him of “national treason”.
Many residents accused Ghani of deserting his people and of leaving them with a “vague destiny”.
Ghani is believed to be in Oman, after flying out of Kabul soon after the Taliban reached the gates of the capital on Saturday night.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said on Sunday in a video message that Ghani had left Kabul in a precarious position.
“The former president ran away instead of consulting and reaching an agreement with the Islamic Emirate,” said Ahmad Nasir, a resident of Kabul.
A number of other Kabul residents have accused Ghani of looting cash reserves and called for the country that is hosting Ghani to send him back to Afghanistan to face trial.
“Mohammad Ashraf Ghani must be returned by Interpol police and held accountable for the betrayals he has committed against the people,” said Mansour, another resident.
Some residents also appealed to the Taliban to focus on nation-building and security and to share their plans with the people.
“People are worried. We want the Taliban to work for state-building and security and to share its plans,” said Ahmad Fawad, a resident.
Kabul residents’ anger at Ghani comes after he repeatedly said he would not leave the country. But just one day before he fled, he announced a reshuffling of key figures in his security forces.
Kabul: First day under Taliban rule
The Taliban said that while there was little traffic on the roads and many shops were closed Monday, following the take over on Sunday, this was just a temporary situation and that things will return to normal in the next few days.
The Taliban is patrolling the city to maintain civil order, and shops, schools, universities, and many institutions are closed.
A Taliban member spoke to Ariana News and said: “My message to our compatriots is that they should not worry because the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have entered the city. We just want them not to leave their homes at least for one or two nights after 9 pm in order to prevent any chaos.”
Many Kabul residents praised the Taliban for the calm way they entered the city.
“The Emirate and the republic are not important to us, we want security and work,” said Hamayoun, a resident of Kabul.
“We want them [Taliban] to bring security and deal seriously with criminals,” said Ajmal, another resident.
Zabiullah Zakir, a Taliban member, told Ariana News: “We have a message of happiness for the nation and we want peace to come and the grounds provided for development.”
A member of Taliban’s Red Unit, who came in from Helmand, said their aim is “to guide people to the way of Islamic law and for women to behave the Islamic way and to not go against Islamic law.”
