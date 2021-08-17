Afghan delegation meets with Pakistan’s prime minister

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2021)

An Afghan delegation of political figures met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the Pakistani leader’s office confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Khan’s office, the prime minister welcomed the delegation and “expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.”

The statement noted that Khan emphasized that “no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.”

The prime minister added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

The statement also noted that Khan “underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution” and also assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

According to the statement, the Afghan delegation reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.