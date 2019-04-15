Afghan Delegation for Qatar Talks Finalized

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2019)

After several days of negotiations, the Reconciliation Leadership Council has finalized the list of participants for the Qatar meeting, a member of the Council said on Monday.

Mohammad Ismail Khan who is also a participant in Doha meeting told Ariana News that 150 people including 40 women will attend at the meeting.

He added that the list includes 75 participants from government officials and 75 others from politicians.

The names of the participants are not publicized yet, but Mr. Ismail Khan said the list is expected to be revealed by Tuesday.

He further said the government wanted to have more representatives in the list so the process of finalizing the list delayed for the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban say that the group is preparing to attend the meeting, adding that about 25 Taliban representatives including members of the negotiating team have been chosen to attend the meeting.

“Possibly the representatives of the two side will arrive in Doha on Thursday and they will attend at the Friday prayer together,” said Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban official.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on 19-21 April in Doha, the capital of Qatar.