Afghan Delegates Left Kabul for Doha Intra-Afghan Conference

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

Afghan Delegates left Kabul for Qatar on Saturday morning to attend the intra-Afghan dialogue conference.

The conference is scheduled for July 7-8 in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where the Afghan and Taliban representatives will discuss peace.

Former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Zakhilwal, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, Habiba Sarabi, Abdul Salam Zaeef, MP Shah Gul Rezayee, Fawzia Koofi, Senator Anarkali Hunaryar and a number of Afghan prominent politicians, civil activists, and elites will participate the conference.

Meanwhile, CEO Abdullah Abdullah said in a statement on Saturday that he hopes, the conference will make a way for direct negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban.