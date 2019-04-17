Afghan Defense Minister Announces His Conditions for Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2019)

The Afghan Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid says he supports the peace talks only if the sacrifices of Afghan forces are respected.

“We support the ongoing peace talks in anywhere, but there must be no other war under the name of peace. Our sacrifices must not be ignored. The achievements of nearly last two decades must not be destroyed,” Khalid said while speaking at the graduation of special forces in Kabul.

Khalid further says that there are several terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan and are being supported by regional countries.

He emphasizes that rumors about the elimination of the Afghan National Army (ANA) are just “nonsense talks”.

“Whatever nonsense talks you hear from any irresponsible person regarding the elimination of the army is not true. If peace comes you soldiers will be the owner of that,” Khalid added.

This comes as both the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group have announced their military operation. However, intra-Afghan peace talks are also expected to be held between the government delegation and Taliban representatives in Qatar this weekend.