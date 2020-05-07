Business
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has claimed that new customs officials have increased tariffs on commercial goods.
The ACCI said that the officials have surged the tariffs on goods without sending a notice to the organization.
The Afghan businessmen have faced challenges following the appointment of a number of new customs chiefs, the ACCI added, urging the government to address the issues.
The ACCI has also expressed concerns about alleged extortion along the highways of the country.
Meanwhile, economists claimed that the government’s disregard for addressing the challenges of Afghan traders could make a ground for corruption.
The experts warn that Afghanistan could face an investment stagnation if the challenges ahead of Afghan trade continue.
The Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan yet comment on the matter.
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world has prevented Afghan agricultural products from being exported abroad.
The Ministry of Agriculture said that efforts underway to resolve the issue, introducing a plan under which the government would buy agricultural products for consumption in domestic institutions.
According to the plan, the government would buy up to 50% of agricultural products for consumption for the use of governmental institutions, the ministry said.
The ministry added that the plan could prevent crops from spoiling.
According to the officials, the government has allocated 13.7 million AFN to implement the plan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture further says that the plan could create around 6,500 permanent jobs and about 100,000 temporary jobs across the country.
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
As per the expert analysis, the sudden vanishing of sports due to the Coronavirus will cost at least $12 billion loss.
ESPN says, in an analytical report, that the sudden disappearance of sports will erase at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States sports industry.
The $12 billion loss will derive from the shutdown of professional and college sports alone, the study estimates.
The scale of devastation is coming into view at all layers, be it stadium authorities, youth sports complexes, rec centers, and/or global TV networks.
According to the analysis, some organizations, especially at the lower levels of sports, say they’ll be lucky to survive.
The low-wage service workers who support pro and college sports and are now unemployed take most of the hit.
The tax revenue that helps support local services such as police and firefighters and contributes to the quality of everyday life, will also take the loss which will eventually affect the aforementioned services communities.
Patrick Rishe, who directs the sports business program at Washington University, said: “As an economist, you stand back, you look at the carnage that’s taking place – dumbfounded, awestruck, mind-numbing.”
He added, “All of those phrases, they’re all relevant because we just have never seen anything on this scale.”
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.
“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.
On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.
While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.
