Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has claimed that new customs officials have increased tariffs on commercial goods.

The ACCI said that the officials have surged the tariffs on goods without sending a notice to the organization.

The Afghan businessmen have faced challenges following the appointment of a number of new customs chiefs, the ACCI added, urging the government to address the issues.

The ACCI has also expressed concerns about alleged extortion along the highways of the country.

Meanwhile, economists claimed that the government’s disregard for addressing the challenges of Afghan traders could make a ground for corruption.

The experts warn that Afghanistan could face an investment stagnation if the challenges ahead of Afghan trade continue.

The Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan yet comment on the matter.