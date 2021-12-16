Business
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
Sara-e- Shahzadah, Afghanistan’s largest currency exchange market, announced early Thursday that the Afghani had gained some traction and climbed to 95 AFN against the US dollar overnight.
This comes after the AFN was trading at 105 Afghanis to the dollar at close of business on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, has said the fourth package of UN cash aid has arrived in Afghanistan.
According to statement, the assistance amounts to $19.2 million and has been deposited with the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
The previous cash aid package of $19.2 million arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
Da Afghanistan Bank added that efforts have been made to facilitate principled ways to prevent “poverty and misery” for the Afghan people, and that the country’s banking system and foreign exchange needs will be resolved soon.
“Da Afghanistan Bank has always sought to keep the value of the Afghan currency stable against foreign currencies,” the statement said.
Central Bank officials also said the leadership of this institution is trying to stabilize the Afghani.
This comes after the AFN slipped to a dismal 130 Afghanis to the US dollar this week.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have however been taking steps to stabilize the currency and on Tuesday banned the use of foreign currencies for commercial transactions in the country.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, who is heading up a commission to curb the currency’s freefall, said at a press conference that the AFN would stabilize on the back of steps being taken.
“We have ordered clerics, local officials and security forces to prevent the use of foreign currencies [being used] in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
Mawlawi Hanafi warned that the authorities would take serious action against anyone found to be using, hoarding or smuggling foreign currencies.
Business
IEA directs commission to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghan currency
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday held a minister’s council meeting at the Presidential Palace to find ways to stabilize the weakening Afghan currency.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said in a tweet that the council directed the economic commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi to take urgent steps to stabilize the Afghani against the US dollar in coordination with all economic institutions.
“The commission was also tasked to take serious steps to prevent the smuggling of dollars, the spread of fake Afghan currency and eliminate other factors that have a negative impact on the value of the Afghan currency, and continue to urgently identify ways to stabilize the Afghan currency,” Samangani tweeted.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Central Bank is meeting with money exchangers, commercial banks and business leaders on Tuesday in the hope of also finding ways to stabilize the value of the Afghani – which has fallen sharply in the last week against the US dollar.
This worrying drop in value of the Afghani against the dollar comes amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis and has led to a sharp increase in the price of goods, including essential items like food and fuel.
Officials from the Money Exchange Union in Sarai Shahzada, (Afghanistan’s largest money exchanging market) said on Monday the exchange rate was 123 AFN to the dollar, after sliding from 110 AFN to the dollar on Sunday.
A month ago, it was under 90 AFN to the dollar.
Union officials said part of the problem was due to rumors being spread by some money changers, who have since been let go.
On Monday, the market’s “Boli” section, which determines the value of the AFN and deals with large transactions, was closed.
Meanwhile, local media reported on Tuesday that a money changer suffered a stroke inside his shop in Farah province following the drop in value of the AFN.
According to shop owners in the area, the money changer had owed a significant amount of money to lenders and died as the AFN dropped.
Business
World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan
The World Bank on Friday confirmed that donors have approved the transfer of 280 million U.S. dollars to UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) from the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), Reuters reported.
The aid aims to help Afghanistan respond to its humanitarian crisis, while bypassing the government formed by the Islamic Emirate or Afghanistan [IEA].
The IEA says the international community has not been realistic and must avoid mistakes of the past, Reuters reported.
The Islamic government is independent, responsible, committed to its pledges, Inamullah Samangani, deputy government spokesman said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).
It’s a golden opportunity for the international community, particularly the powerful countries of the world, to interact with today’s Afghanistan and open a new chapter of relations that could benefit both Afghanistan and the international community, he said.
Soon after the IEA took power on August 15, the U.S. blocked access to 9.5 billion dollars in Afghanistan’s central bank reserves held in the U.S.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) paused the release of more than 400 million dollars in funds, citing “a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan.”
According to the report the World Bank also stopped disbursing aid money reserved for the country.
“We request the international community to put pressure on the US to unfreeze our money. This money belongs to the people,” said Mohamad Mangal, a Kabul resident.
“As a human being, I urge the international community to assist people of Afghanistan, based on the values of humanity,” said Sher Agha, another resident.
According to the Reuters Afghan experts welcome the aid but insist that it is not enough to help millions of people in need.
“As much as this money is helpful, it’s not enough unless the international community engages with the Taliban [IEA], we find a working relationship, and the federal reserves of Afghanistan can be released. This is never going to be enough,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a civil society activist.
“Economic development is not possible without money. So it is my request the world community, World Bank, IMF and US government and European Union to come forward and help Afghanistan to ease the economic crisis,” said Alam Khan Hamdard, an economic expert.
Many experts believe that this winter will be the harshest of all times for millions of Afghans, Reuters reported.
Business
Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes
Balkh Customs officials said Sunday that export volumes from Afghanistan to central Asian countries via Hairatan port have increased considerably in recent weeks.
According to officials, hundreds of cargo trucks loaded with pine nuts, raisins, almonds, and potatoes have crossed the border in the last solar month.
Officials said in order to handle the increase in vehicles they have extended their working hours from 8 to 13 hours a day and that they are processing 600 vehicles a day.
“The export level is excellent. We sent 937 vehicles loaded with pine nuts, almonds, raisins, and potatoes recently. Efforts are underway to increase the export volume,” said Mawalawi Mohammad Matin, head of Balkh Custom’s Office.
Members of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment meanwhile said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has assisted traders in the province and that they ironed out problems with some neighboring countries.
“Exports have increased against the past,” said Asadullah Asadi, acting head of the chamber.
“We had some problems with neighbors that have now been solved,” he said.
Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mines said that some factories have resumed operations in the province in recent weeks.
“We had almost 500 factories in Balkh, most of them stopped, but now some factories resumed their activities; we are optimistic for the future,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the chamber.
Qureshi calls on international community to help Afghanistan
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s new government and economic crisis discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan migrant documents his arduous journey to Europe
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
-
World4 days ago
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
-
Latest News5 days ago
India sends in consignment of humanitarian relief and medical supplies
-
World4 days ago
Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan