Afghan crisis a ‘culmination of poor decision-making’ by 3 administrations: Menendez
US Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Wednesday the “tragic events of this past summer (in Afghanistan) were the culmination of poor decision-making by both Republican and Democratic administrations, going back to 2001”.
In a full Committee hearing entitled “Afghanistan 2001-2021: U.S. Policy Lessons Learned,” Menendez said only a full accounting of the situation will help the US avoid making the same mistakes in the future.
“We owe it to the American people. We owe it to our troops. We owe it to those in the public and non-profit sectors who dedicated years of their lives to improve Afghan democracy and governance. And we owe it to the people of Afghanistan – women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities – who are most affected by our departure,” he said.
According to Menendez, the United States struggled to enact a coherent strategy that would secure Afghan democracy and build strong governing institutions.
He said in his view a number of mistakes had been made.
First, the Bush Administration took its eye off the ball when it invaded Iraq, diverting desperately needed troops, equipment, and humanitarian assistance away from Afghanistan, he said.
“Those resources could have made a difference in preventing the resurgence of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and building up Afghan governing institutions in their infancy.”
Second, the Obama Administration adopted a failed counterinsurgency strategy after taking office, he said.
“More than 33,000 troops were surged into Afghanistan but given an extremely short time frame, just 18 months, to prepare the Afghan government to take full control. That withdrawal date was repeatedly delayed as the weaknesses of Afghan institutions and security forces became all too clear” he said.
“Throughout the war, every administration also unfortunately bought into the fiction that Pakistan would be a partner in peace in Afghanistan. Instead, Islamabad played a double game, continuing to provide shelter to the Taliban (IEA) even as militants targeted and killed US troops,”
Third, the Trump Administration signed a surrender deal with the IEA “that set the stage for our precipitous withdrawal”.
“That deal was built on a set of lies, chief among them that the Taliban (IEA) would sever their connection with al-Qaeda,” he said adding that throughout the negotiations, the Trump administration excluded the Afghan government and kept secret the details of its agreement from the US’ closest allies.
“And finally, throughout the entire war, the executive branch failed to keep Congress adequately informed, particularly when the war was going poorly. Officials of both parties either misled or misrepresented the facts to Congress,” Menendez said.
According to him the executive branch told Congress that Afghan security forces could assume full responsibility for Afghanistan’s security; that the Afghan government was taking corruption seriously and gaining legitimacy in the provinces; and that regional actors like Pakistan were playing a helpful role with respect to the IEA.
Russia to deliver shipment of humanitarian aid to Kabul
Dmitry Zhirnov said Moscow will deliver the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Thursday, including 36 tonnes of food, medicine and essential goods.
Speaking to Russia’s TASS news outlet, Zhirnov said special flights carried out by the Russian Defense Ministry would deliver the aid to Afghanistan.
The shipment is the first of three which will total 100 tonnes, he said.
According to Zhirnov, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assured Moscow that the aid would be distributed among those in need.
“This is essential. The Afghan authorities understand that any mistake will seriously complicate their further work with foreign funders,” Zhirnov told TASS.
He also said Russian citizens would be evacuated from Afghanistan on return flights.
He also stated that almost 900 Afghan students at Russian universities signed up for the flights in order to continue their education.
IEA officials meet German, Dutch diplomats
Afghanistan’s first and second deputy prime minister’s met with German and Dutch diplomats in Kabul on Thursday, and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman said.
“The deputies of Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar today before noon met with representatives of the Netherlands and Germany and delegates accompanying them at the presidential palace,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the IEA in a series of tweets.
According to Samangani, the Afghan officials discussed bilateral relations with the German and Dutch envoys.
Baradar once again stressed the need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and said these “belong to the people of Afghanistan and we want the international community to pay attention to the economic challenges in Afghanistan.”
Markus Potzel, the German envoy, reiterated his country’s continued humanitarian support to Afghanistan and said Germany would provide 600 million euros worth of aid to Afghanistan.
Samangan said on Twitter: “We will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against the region and the world. We will make efforts to prevent the cultivation and smuggling of opium and we are trying to provide alternative economic schemes in cooperation with the international community for the farmers.”
Bayat Foundation donates 5,000 liters of diesel to Kabul Ambulance Services
As the economic crisis continues to grip Afghanistan, Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Company (AWCC) on Thursday provided welcome relief to Kabul Ambulance Services in the form of a donation of 5,000 liters of diesel.
Bayat Foundation officials said they chose to donate the fuel in order to keep Kabul ambulances on the road. They also said this was in line with a decision to assist and cooperate with the Ministry of Health.
This comes after Kabul’s ambulance services ground to a halt a few days ago.
“The Bayat Foundation and the Afghan Wireless Company have provided a quantity of diesel fuel that will be given to them (Kabul ambulance) to use for ambulances,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation.
Meanwhile, officials from Kabul Ambulance Services welcomed the move and said it was critical for them to keep their ambulances on the road.
“We thank the Bayat Foundation for donating 5,000 liters of fuel at such a critical time, and their donations are invaluable, and we hope other institutions will do the same because Kabul Ambulance is a pre-hospital facility that deals entirely with the sick and injured people,” said an official from Kabul Ambulance Services.
This comes after the capital’s ambulance service came to a sudden halt a few days ago due to a serious shortage of fuel, and exorbitant fuel prices for the limited supply available.
This latest move comes amid ongoing efforts by Bayat Foundation to help Afghans survive the crisis gripping the country. In another campaign, the foundation this week provided hundreds of food parcels to destitute Afghans in Kunduz province.
So far, over the past two months, the foundation has distributed thousands of food parcels to numerous provinces around the country.
Foundation officials said Wednesday that food parcels handed out to Kunduz residents included flour, cooking oil, and rice.
