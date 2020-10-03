Latest News
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Afghan national cricket player Najeeb Tarakai was critically injured in a car accident on Friday in Nangarhar.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board, Tarakai underwent emergency surgery on Friday night after being rushed to hospital.
He “is in critical condition even after an operation last night,” the ACB said in a statement.
The cricket board said it is taking all “necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently.”
ACB also said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his condition and will move him to either Kabul or outside the country as soon as his condition stabilizes.
A special medical team has however been dispatched from the Ministry of Health to Jalalabad to treat and assess Tarakai.
On Saturday morning, fellow cricketers Asghar Afghan and Karim Khan Sadiq along with a number of other teammates visited Tarakai in hospital.
They have called on cricket fans to keep Tarakai in their prayers.
Featured
At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in Nangarhar
A car bomb explosion rocked Ghanikhail district of Nangarhar province earlier today after insurgents attacked the district government compound.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said insurgents stormed the compound after the car bomb was detonated.
However, security forces inside quickly brought the situation under control.
Health officials said however that at least 15 people have died and more than 30 others who were wounded have been taken to local hospitals.
Officials have also stated that at least eight of those killed were civilians.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Featured
Trump hospitalized for ‘breathing problems’ after testing positive
US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 after his campaign debate against Joe Biden, has been flown to a military hospital after experiencing “trouble breathing”.
Wearing a mask and suit, Trump walked out across the White House lawn on Friday afternoon to his helicopter, Marine One, for the short flight to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington DC.
Doctors said the president was “fatigued but in good spirits”.
So far, Trump has been treated with an experimental drug cocktail and the antiviral medication Remdesivir.
Tests have shown Remdesivir, originally developed as an Ebola treatment, can cut the duration of symptoms.
On Friday night, Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, issued a statement that read: “I am happy to report the president is doing very well.”
A number of other people who came into close contact with Trump, including his wife Melania, have tested positive.
This includes close aide Hope Hicks – believed to be the first to show symptoms – campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have also tested positive.
In a video posted to Twitter, Trump said: “I think I’m doing very well. But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much.”
Shortly before midnight, he tweeted again: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”
White House communications director Alyssa Farah said the president had not transferred his powers to Vice-President Mike Pence.
“The president is in charge,” she said.
Under the US constitution, if Trump becomes too ill to carry out his duties, he can hand over his powers to the vice-president temporarily.
Should this happen, Pence – who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, would become acting president until Trump resumes work.
Business
Iran exports over $1 billion in goods through Dogharoon to Afghanistan
Iran has exported over $1 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan, through Dogharoon Special Economic Zone, over the past six months.
From March 20, the value of exports has increased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.
Mohammad Rostami, head of the Dogharoon economic zone, said thousands of trucks transported the goods to Afghanistan through Herat province.
He said construction material and food products were among the goods that transitted through the economic zone.
Afghanistan in turn exported $2.5 million worth of goods to Iran.
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in Nangarhar
Trump hospitalized for ‘breathing problems’ after testing positive
Iran exports over $1 billion in goods through Dogharoon to Afghanistan
US peace envoy says US will not walk away if peace talks fail
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb to head directly to IPL in UAE from Caribbean
Watchdog releases damning report on Afghan Cricket Board
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured2 days ago
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
- Latest News21 hours ago
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
- Featured3 days ago
Afghan talks team meets with religious council in Doha
- Featured6 hours ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
- Featured5 days ago
Abdullah says crisis will deepen if peace opportunity is not seized
- Featured3 days ago
Kabul, Islamabad pave way for new era in bilateral relations
- Featured2 days ago
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
- Featured5 days ago
Turkey sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan