Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2020)

Afghan national cricket player Najeeb Tarakai was critically injured in a car accident on Friday in Nangarhar.

According to the Afghan Cricket Board, Tarakai underwent emergency surgery on Friday night after being rushed to hospital.

He “is in critical condition even after an operation last night,” the ACB said in a statement.

The cricket board said it is taking all “necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently.”

ACB also said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his condition and will move him to either Kabul or outside the country as soon as his condition stabilizes.

A special medical team has however been dispatched from the Ministry of Health to Jalalabad to treat and assess Tarakai.

On Saturday morning, fellow cricketers Asghar Afghan and Karim Khan Sadiq along with a number of other teammates visited Tarakai in hospital.

They have called on cricket fans to keep Tarakai in their prayers.