Afghan cricketer Nabi tops player rankings for ODI all-rounders
Mohammad Nabi Essakhel preserves the top ranking at ODI all-rounders, ICC announces.
The Afghanistan National Cricket Team player, Mohammad Nabi Essakhel, ranks first at the latest One Day International all-rounders ranking by the International Cricket Council.
Moreover, he ranked first for the all-rounder ranking at the T20 games with 301 ratings.
It is worth mentioning that according to ICC, Rashid Khan Arman, another Afghan national cricket player and the best baller in the world, earns sixth place at the T20 competition with 253 points.
Reports indicate that Rashid Khan and Mujib al-Rahman are now respectively in the first and second positions at the bowling rankings.
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
The Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 22890 in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 748 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as following: Kabul 311, Herat 181, Kandahar 50, Nangarhar 36, Paktia 78, Badghis 32, Parwan 21, Laghman 5, Farah 6, Kunar 10, Ghor 8, Kapisa 10.
Meanwhile, 21 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 426 in the country.
The ministry added that 313 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
At least 3326 people have been recovered from the Coronavirus to the date, the ministry noted.
The Public Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani said that Afghanistan’s health care system needs to be reviewed, saying that virus has now spread to every home in Afghanistan.
Two policemen killed as Taliban attack village – Badakhshan
At least two policemen were killed and one other was wounded in clashes with the Taliban militants in Badakhshan province, a local official confirmed.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after the insurgents attack the Ghaniwi village in the Warduj district of Badakhshan. The militants attacked the village at around p.m. Wednesday and continued until Thursday morning, Rohani said.
According to him, at least three Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded as back-up troops deployed in the area.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
Badakhshan is among the insecure provinces of the country where the Taliban, Daesh, and Al-Qaida groups are actively operating in a number of its district.
MCIT’s new policy to boost telecommunications, Internet services
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology says it has developed a new policy to regulate telecommunications and Internet services.
This policy will help improve the quality of services by all telecommunications companies as well as it will lower the charges, MCIT said.
According to the Acting Minister of Communications, although the prices of some companies have been decreased, standard services have not been yet provided.
As per the new policy, state-owned companies will invest $175 million by the end of this year to improve the quality of services, he said.
The ministry also acknowledges that the infrastructure of state-owned companies is not standardized, and thus the government has decided to standardize them this year.
“Our goal is to create a new policy to provide better services to citizens and to invest plenty in state-owned companies,” said Fahim Hashemi, MCIT acting minister.
On the other hand, economists criticize the MCIT leadership, noting that the ministry has not been able to develop a good plan to provide standard services.
According to them, telecommunication and Internet services in Afghanistan are more unsustainable and expensive than in any other country.
“There has been a lot of investments in telecommunications, but standard services are not being provided to Afghans, which means that the strategies in this ministry are not efficient and capacity needs to be built,” said Hakimullah Sediqqi, an economist.
Experts point out that MCIT is one of the most important sectors in the body of the government, but it has not been able to bring the best out of it.
