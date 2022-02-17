Sport
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
The whole group of Afghan cricket players and support personnel in Bangladesh tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday after some tested positive earlier in the week.
The welcome news came ahead of the start of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The players went into isolation on Tuesday in Sylhet where they are undergoing a week-long training and conditioning camp ahead of the ODI series after several members of the Afghanistan Team tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.
The Afghan team had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus. With the confirmation of the negative Covid-19 tests, it was decided the Afghan team would resume training on Thursday.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team, the board said Thursday.
The ODI series between the two sides is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, February 23 in Chattogram.
Sport
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Afghanistan has named their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side in the ODIs, slated to begin from February 23rd while Mohammad Nabi will captain the side in the T20Is.
The T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
There are five changes to the T20I lineup from the T20 World Cup last year with Darwish Rasooli, Azmarullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad and Nijat Masoud replacing Asghar Afghan (retired), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah, Hamid Hassan and Naveen ul Haq in the 16-member side.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) there are a few changes to the ODI side as well.
“From the 18 players who were part of the recently-concluded ODI series against the Netherlands, Usman Ghani has been left out, while top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran and the senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi have been added to the 16-man squad, while Salim Safi and Qais Ahmad have been named as traveling reserve.”
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “The selectors have included some young faces to the ODI line up which is a good sign for us, as we are leading into the World Cup next year. The three ODIs are important for us and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field”.
The Afghan team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and will spend seven days in training ahead of their ODI series.
The first T20I is scheduled for March 3 while the second and final T20I will take place on March 5.
Sport
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
The China Meteorological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.
The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday the capital’s first since the Winter Olympics opened on February 4, government notices showed.
The Women’s Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow.
The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country’s four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4 cm of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.
Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius.
Sport
Roeiseland romps to third gold, Odermatt bags giant slalom win
Another near-perfect shooting performance gave Marte Olsbu Roieseland of Norway her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when she cruised to victory in the women’s 10 km pursuit race on Sunday.
Swedish prodigy Elvira Oeberg took her second Olympic silver medal in 48 hours with Roieseland’s team mate Tiril Eckhoff taking the bronze.
A thick layer of fresh snow covered much of the man-made course as the race got underway, making the going heavy and punishing those who missed shots and had to endure a penalty loop of 150 metres.
A miss by Oeberg allowed Dorothea Wierer to slide into second place early on but the Italian was unable to exploit a miss by the Norwegian leader at the third shoot, missing two of her own five shots to fall more than a minute-and-a-half behind during the fourth lap.
With her biggest rivals struggling, Roieseland flashed off her last five shots in perfect fashion before skiing away from the range, safe in the knowledge that only a broken pole or ski might keep her from gold.
Behind her the battle for silver gathered pace as the rest of the pack followed Wierer on to the range, with the 22-year-old Oeberg making a stunning comeback to retake second place ahead of the final lap.
Norway’s Ingrid Tandrevold was hot on her heels as the two exited the final shoot, but Oeberg quickly dropped her to secure the silver medal, her second at the Games after second place in Friday’s (February 11) sprint.
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the gold medal in the men’s giant slalom, holding his nerve to fend off a superb effort from Zan Kranjec of Slovenia.
Odermatt finished with a combined time of 2:09:35, putting him 0.19 seconds ahead of runner-up Kranjec with France’s Mathieu Faivre taking bronze.
The first run had taken place in driving snow with poor visibility but the decision to delay the second run by 75 minutes paid off, with better conditions producing a thrilling battle.
Kranjec produced a magnificent second run – the fastest of the field – to put himself top of the podium and then stood and watched as several challengers slipped out of contention.
Odermatt had to keep his cool on the second run and he did just that with his smooth, classic technique delivering a time of 1:06:42, which was 0.59 slower than Kranjec’s second effort but just enough to secure him his first Olympic medal.
The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) made the most of a big lead built up in the first half of the race to storm to victory in a punishing men’s 4×10 km relay.
The ROC team finished one minute 7.2 seconds ahead of the Norwegian team, with France picked up a superb bronze medal after a dogged display, 9.2 seconds after Norway.
Just as their victorious women’s team did on Saturday (February 12), the Russians made an early break as lead man Alexey Chervotkin accelerated in the middle of his second lap, building up a lead of more than 12 seconds to the chasing pack by the halfway point of his leg.
By the time he handed over to Alexander Bolshunov, who won gold in last week’s skiathlon and silver in the 15-km classic, the race was all but over and Bolshunov continued to set a searing pace as the ROC team eased to victory.
Kaillie Humphries of the United States led at the halfway mark of the Olympic’s first ever monobob event, with the two-time gold medallist opening up a yawning 1.04 second gap between her and Canada’s Christine de Bruin in second.
Monobob is one of seven new events at the Beijing Games and the only one exclusively for women, with drivers pushing a 130-kg (286 lb) sled as fast as they can before jumping in and barrelling down an icetrack at speeds up to 120 kph (75 mph).
As the reigning World Cup champion in both the monobob and two-woman bobsleigh events, she was favourite going into the race.
Germany’s Laura Nolte was 1.22 seconds behind the leader in third, still in with a chance of making it seven sliding golds out of seven for her country.
The Swiss women’s curling team improved to a 5-0 record in the round robin phase of the tournament following an 8-4 victory over Canada.
Switzerland sit top ahead of Japan, while Great Britain sit tied for third with three wins from five matches following their 7-2 win against Denmark.
In the men’s tournament, Sweden maintained their 100% record after five matches after claiming a tight 6-4 win over Norway, while Canada saw off North American rivals the United States 10-5.
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’
Afghan students complete Pakistan embassy’s training program
Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s rule in the past six months discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank slates US plan for frozen funds
-
Latest News5 days ago
Shaheen says no women will be appointed to cabinet
-
Sport4 days ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans condemn US plan to fund 9/11 victims with their assets
-
World5 days ago
US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade
-
Latest News3 days ago
Muttaqi meets foreign representatives in Doha to discuss Afghan situation
-
COVID-193 days ago
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi heads delegation for talks in Qatar