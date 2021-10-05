Sport
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan’s T20 cricket squad held a training session in Kabul on Tuesday ahead of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October and November.
“Our aim will be to gain something from this (World Cup), not just participate in it. The boys are also very excited, and are eager to do very well in these matches,” said player Sharafuddin Ashraf.
The 16-team tournament was originally scheduled to take place in India but was moved to the Gulf states as result of a surge of COVID-19 infections in India, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remains the event host.
Preliminary rounds are due to be played in Oman, with group stages and the knockout rounds taking place in the UAE.
Despite being relative newcomers to international cricket, Afghanistan has already qualified for the main part of the competition, where they will line up alongside the likes of Australia, England, India and Pakistan.
“The morale of the players is very high. The boys are also very enthusiastic. Our people have very high expectations from us,” said coach Nowroz Mangal.
Sport
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
Azizullah Fazli the Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board introduced new members to the Cricket Board at a press conference on Monday.
The new members were Sayeed Jalal Karim, Haji Mehboob Seddiqi, Haji Obaidullah Sadr Khel, Abdul Rahman Alokozai, Haji Naimatullah, and Mohammad Younis Mohmand.
Two more members one introduced soon.
The new members have been appointed by the chief minister of government, Fazli said.
He further added that the Afghanistan team is all set and will leave on Wednesday for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
In his speech, he also said that the sponsorship of the national team for the World Cup is almost confirmed by an Afghan businessman for $450,000 and the legal and regulatory principles will be completed soon.
In conclusion, Fazli stated that some players in the national team are already in the UAE and that some players are playing in the Everest Premier League (EPL) which is organized by a private group in Nepal.
They will soon join the team in the United Arab Emirates, he said.
Sport
Afghan wheelchair basketball star debuts in Spain after fleeing Kabul
The captain of the Afghan women’s wheelchair basketball team made her debut for her new Spanish side on Saturday to cheers and applause just over a month after fleeing Kabul.
Nilofar Bayat, 28, and her husband Ramesh Naik Zai, 27, were offered the chance to play for Bidaideak Bilbao BSR, a wheelchair basketball team in the northern city of Bilbao.
They arrived in Madrid from Kabul on August 20 on a flight with 100 other refugees thanks to efforts by the Spanish government and the Spanish Basketball Federation.
It was the first time Bayat had played on a mixed team. On Saturday, she was the only woman playing for Bidaideak Bilbao BSR in the side’s friendly match against Fundacion Vital Zuzenak.
Bayat rolled onto the court to a standing ovation from the crowd. Afterwards, she and her husband were presented with flowers.
“It’s very nice, I can’t hold my tears, they are very kind,” she said after finishing the game.
Sport
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in Portugal, she hopes to pursue her dream of playing soccer professionally – and perhaps meeting her idol, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Reuters reported.
Sarah was one of several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad who fled their country in fear after the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in August.
Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.
“I’m free,” she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she visited Lisbon’s landmark Belem Tower on the River Tagus with her mother and teammates.
“My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo – and I want to be a big business woman here in Portugal,” she said.
She hoped to go back home one day but only if she can live freely, read the report.
Her mother, who requested that Reuters did not use their surname, had experienced first-hand a previous era of Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] rule from 1996 to 2001. She is less optimistic they will ever be able to return.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leaders have promised to respect women’s rights but under their first government, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
A senior Islamic Emirate official said after the Aug. 15 takeover that women would probably not be allowed to play sport because it was “not necessary” and their bodies might be exposed.
“The reason we took on this mission (to evacuate the team) was to ensure they can aspire and play the sport they love,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, captain of the Afghanistan women’s senior national team, who flew to Lisbon on Wednesday to surprise the youth team players.
From her home in Canada, where she works as assistant soccer coach at a local university, Muhtaj has been in touch with the girls throughout the evacuation process, codenamed Operation Soccer Balls. It managed to rescue a total of 80 people – the female youth team and family members, including babies.
According to the Reuters report they landed in Portugal on Sept. 19.
When Muhtaj showed up on Wednesday night, the girls were ecstatic. They hugged. Some could not hold back the tears.
“They been through so much, so many challenges,” Muhtaj said. “They were just resilient and they were able to make it happen.”
One relative, 25-year-old Zaki Rasa, recalled the chaos at the Kabul airport, where he spent three anguished days. He is now delighted to be in Portugal and wants to continue his studies.
“There is some uncertainty about the future,” he said. “The important thing is that we are safe.”
