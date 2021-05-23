Afghan cricket hero Rashid Khan calls for peace

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2021)

Afghanistan’s cricket star and national team player Rashid Khan has called on world leaders to bring peace to the region.

Rashid Khan said in a tweet on Saturday that having grown up in war he can understand the pain and fear today’s children in Afghanistan suffer.

“I’m not (a) politician but call on all world leaders to bring peace to the region. I grew up in war & understand the fear kids go through,” Khan tweeted.

He also said that he can’t bear to see more children killed in Afghanistan and Palestine.

“I can’t watch this anymore. I can’t. Every day I see children are being killed in Palestine & Afghanistan. Yes, we need to stand for what is right,” he tweeted.

His message of peace comes amid the foreign troops withdrawal and a sharp increase in fighting around the country.

In the past few weeks violent clashes have been reported across the country with both sides sustaining heavy casualties.

In addition, so far this year at least 100,000 Afghans have fled their homes due to conflict.

Palestine meanwhile has also witnessed clashes between Hamas and Israel forces in the past two weeks in which dozens of people including children have been killed.