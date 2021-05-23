Sport
Afghan cricket hero Rashid Khan calls for peace
Afghanistan’s cricket star and national team player Rashid Khan has called on world leaders to bring peace to the region.
Rashid Khan said in a tweet on Saturday that having grown up in war he can understand the pain and fear today’s children in Afghanistan suffer.
“I’m not (a) politician but call on all world leaders to bring peace to the region. I grew up in war & understand the fear kids go through,” Khan tweeted.
He also said that he can’t bear to see more children killed in Afghanistan and Palestine.
“I can’t watch this anymore. I can’t. Every day I see children are being killed in Palestine & Afghanistan. Yes, we need to stand for what is right,” he tweeted.
His message of peace comes amid the foreign troops withdrawal and a sharp increase in fighting around the country.
In the past few weeks violent clashes have been reported across the country with both sides sustaining heavy casualties.
In addition, so far this year at least 100,000 Afghans have fled their homes due to conflict.
Palestine meanwhile has also witnessed clashes between Hamas and Israel forces in the past two weeks in which dozens of people including children have been killed.
Dates confirmed for one-off Test against Australia
Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Australia will be held at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena in Australia from November 27 to December 1, the Afghan Cricket Board confirmed Wednesday.
It will be Afghanistan’s first match against the hosts in the longest format.
ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said the tournament was an important match for Afghanistan especially as it will be the first time the Afghan team faces this formidable nation in Test cricket history.
“Australia is one of the best Test teams in world cricket. It is our first Test against them and I am sure it will be a great contest between both teams. Therefore, we are looking forward to it,” he said.
The Test between Afghanistan and Australia was originally scheduled to be held early last year but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the historic match was postponed.
National taekwondo team prepares for Olympic qualifiers
The Afghan national taekwondo team has been training hard for the Olympic qualifiers ahead of this year’s Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo, say officials from Afghanistan’s Taekwondo Federation.
The 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in Amman, Jordan from May 21 to May 22.
Afghan officials are upbeat about the team’s ability to secure a place at the Olympics stating the athletes have been training hard for several months and are in top shape.
With limited facilities, a lack of accommodation, and poor nutrition, the team members are determined to qualify for the Olympics, officials said.
One team member, Farzad Mansouri is undergoing grueling training in a bid to qualify and make history – as he aims for gold in Tokyo.
He has won six gold and three silver medals in domestic and international tournaments and says it is his dream to make it to Tokyo and win gold.
Along with Farzad, three other national taekwondo players have been selected to take part in the qualifying tournament in Jordan. They are Mohsen Rezaei, Somaya Ghulami and Zahra Mirzaei.
For four years these taekwondo athletes have been training under the supervision of Bashir Turki, the national team coach. However, their training regime has been stepped up in the last few months in the lead up to Jordan.
Afghanistan has in the past done well at the Olympics with Ruhollah Nekpa having won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bronze again at the 2012 Olympics in London.
Afghan MMA star selling prized medals to help Barchi and Logar victims
Afghanistan’s world-class MMA fighter Hussain Bakhsh Safari is selling two of his prized gold medals to raise money for the victims of Saturday’s deadly school bombing in Kabul city and the victims of last month’s guest house bombing in Logar province.
Safari said on Wednesday he is auctioning his medals in Dubai to raise money for the treatment of victims in the two attacks.
The Afghan MMA fighter has been ranked the best in the world by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation in the field of full contact jujitsu for two years in a row.
“I call on national and international businessmen to come and buy these medals so that I can serve my compatriots through the Safari Foundation so that they can be encouraged again and return to their lessons,” Safari said.
He also said that now is not the time for him to showcase his medals.
Saturday’s bombing left 87 people – mostly teenage girls – dead and over 150 wounded after a car bomb, followed by two IEDs, were detonated outside a high school in the Shia community of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The attack sparked an outcry around the world and has caused serious concern among the Hazara minority community in Afghanistan.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Taliban was quick to deny any responsibility.
The Logar bombing happened almost two weeks ago and targeted a guesthouse where many high school students were staying.
At least 30 people were killed in this attack, local officials said, while the ministry of interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian said as many as 90 people were wounded.
No group claimed responsibility for this attack either.
