Sport
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s top management, including it’s chairma, Mirwais Ashraf and the CEO Naseeb Khan, this week attended that Asian Cricket Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo.
After attending the meeting, Ashraf and Khan met officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties including but not limited to the Super League matches and more bilateral cricket for senior and junior level men’s teams.
According to a statement issued by the ACB, its officials met with Jay Shah, the General Secretary of the BCCI, and discussed dates and venues for the three ICC CWC Super League ODIs in India.
The Chairman and CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also met Shammi Silva, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss the Super League three ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that are planned for early next year.
Both Sri Lankan and Afghan officials also discussed the need to increase matches for senior and junior-level teams in the future.
The ACB stated that the Afghan delegation had positive discussions with members of the ACC on providing technical support to each other as well as arranging more cricket series for senior and junior level teams.
Afghanistan has played 3 series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far. The senior men’s team will face India and Sri Lanka in two away series. Dates and venues have still to be confirmed by the host counties.
Sport
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Afghanistan’s friendly football match against Madagascar, originally scheduled to be played next week, has been cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascar’s players.
The match was scheduled to be played in Antalya city of Turkey on March 24.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement that the match was cancelled following an official request from Madagascar citing COVID infections among its players.
The friendly match would be part of preparations for AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
AFF said that Afghanistan’s training camp will be between 20 and 30 March in Turkey, adding it was trying to set another friendly match during the Afghan team’s stay in Antalya.
Sport
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Javid Basharat, Afghanistan’s third UFC fighter, defeated his American rival in his first UFC fight night on Saturday in the United States.
This is his first fight with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.
Basharat is twenty-six years old and has entered the cage eleven times in the past. He won all eleven fights.
This was his 12th finish in his fighting career and he remains undefeated.
UFC Fight Night event was held at UFC APEX on Saturday March 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Besharat is the third Afghan to be part of UFC and follows in the footsteps of Bahadorzadeh and Nusrat Haghparast.
Currently, Nusrat Haghparast and Javid Besharat are UFC fighters.
Sport
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
An ACB delegation led by Chairman Mirwais Ashraf met top management officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board recently and discussed strengthening ties between the two cricket bodies and the need for more matches with the senior men’s teams and technical support between countries.
Both parties agreed to arrange bilateral cricket series for age-level teams on a regular basis. The parties also discussed more matches between the two countries including multi-format series on a home and away basis in the future.
In addition, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has offered to host Afghanistan’s home games, when possible. The BCB has also shown great interest in providing technical support to Afghanistan in any required area.
The Afghan delegation also thanked their BCB counterparts for hosting and providing excellent facilities for the Afghan national team during their recent tournament to Bangladesh.
