Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s top management, including it’s chairma, Mirwais Ashraf and the CEO Naseeb Khan, this week attended that Asian Cricket Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo.

After attending the meeting, Ashraf and Khan met officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties including but not limited to the Super League matches and more bilateral cricket for senior and junior level men’s teams.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, its officials met with Jay Shah, the General Secretary of the BCCI, and discussed dates and venues for the three ICC CWC Super League ODIs in India.

The Chairman and CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also met Shammi Silva, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss the Super League three ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that are planned for early next year.

Both Sri Lankan and Afghan officials also discussed the need to increase matches for senior and junior-level teams in the future.

The ACB stated that the Afghan delegation had positive discussions with members of the ACC on providing technical support to each other as well as arranging more cricket series for senior and junior level teams.

Afghanistan has played 3 series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far. The senior men’s team will face India and Sri Lanka in two away series. Dates and venues have still to be confirmed by the host counties.