Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal

Sport
Latest News
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.
Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others.
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.
“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated.
According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side.
“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.
Sport
Latest News
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
Etihad Futsal team has claimed the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) title for this season after beating Sadaqat FC 5-3 on Saturday.
The thrilling match was held in Kabul with dozens of spectators.
The Herat team saw Ehsan Rahmani score three goals and Mukhtar Jawaheri score two goals for Etihad FC.
Jawanan-e-Khurasan FC received honorable mention at the end of the league.
Etihad player Jawad Safari was selected as the best goalkeeper in the league and Sadaqat player Sayeed Mahdi Hashemi was selected as best goal scorer for this year’s league.
Best player of the league award went to Etihad’s Jawad Haidari.
The league, which was officially broadcast by Ariana TV Network, started on December 15.
Ten teams, three from Kabul, two from Herat, and one each from the five Futsal zones across the country participated.
