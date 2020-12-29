Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)

Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) Chairman Farhan Yusefzai says, he has requested President Ashraf Ghani to award star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan with a state medal after the latter achieved a historic landmark in his career winning the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award.

“When I was appointed as ACB Chairman, Rashid was the captain of the national team. After consultations, we decided that it would be better if Rashid is freed from the burden of captaincy and allowed to focus more on his game,“ Yusefzai said.

“Therefore, as a player, Rashid Khan enhanced his performance further and continued to shine at the global stage.” He added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board also intends to celebrate Rashid Khan’s historic achievement in an event soon.

Rashid Khan was declared the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade yesterday having already been featured in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade a day earlier.

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.

He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.

Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.