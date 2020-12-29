Connect with us

Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal

Ariana News

Published

10 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) Chairman Farhan Yusefzai says, he has requested President Ashraf Ghani to award star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan with a state medal after the latter achieved a historic landmark in his career winning the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award.
 
“When I was appointed as ACB Chairman, Rashid was the captain of the national team. After consultations, we decided that it would be better if Rashid is freed from the burden of captaincy and allowed to focus more on his game,“ Yusefzai said.
 
“Therefore, as a player, Rashid Khan enhanced his performance further and continued to shine at the global stage.” He added.
 
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board also intends to celebrate Rashid Khan’s historic achievement in an event soon.
 
Rashid Khan was declared the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade yesterday having already been featured in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade a day earlier.
 
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website. 
 
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017. 
 
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”. 
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Ariana News

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others. 

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website. 

He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017. 

“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated. 

According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side. 

“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.

Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”. 

Christiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Player of the Century at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards after he finished ahead of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible record speaks for itself. For Manchester United he has won three Premier League Cups, one FA Cup, two League Cups, an English Super Cup, a Champions League and a Club World Cup. 
 
He he also had great success at Real Madrid and was on winning side for two Spanish championships, two King’s Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League Cups, three Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups. 
 
At Juventus it was the same – two Championships and an Italian Super Cup, and with Portugal with the European Championship in 2016 and the Nations League during the 2018-2019 season.
 
On Sunday he was crowned Player of the Century 2001-2020.
 
At a star studded event on Sunday in Dubai, the Portuguese player was deemed to be the best player between 2001 and 2020.
 
“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Cristiano Ronaldo said. 
 
“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.”
 
“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation (COVID-19) is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much,” he said after receiving the trophy. 
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

December 26, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2020)

Etihad Futsal team has claimed the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) title for this season after beating Sadaqat FC 5-3 on Saturday.

The thrilling match was held in Kabul with dozens of spectators.

The Herat team saw Ehsan Rahmani score three goals and Mukhtar Jawaheri score two goals for Etihad FC.

Jawanan-e-Khurasan FC received honorable mention at the end of the league.

Etihad player Jawad Safari was selected as the best goalkeeper in the league and Sadaqat player Sayeed Mahdi Hashemi was selected as best goal scorer for this year’s league.

Best player of the league award went to Etihad’s Jawad Haidari.

The league, which was officially broadcast by Ariana TV Network, started on December 15.

Ten teams, three from Kabul, two from Herat, and one each from the five Futsal zones across the country participated.

