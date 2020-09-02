Connect with us

Afghan company unveils new range of vehicles

Ariana News

1 min ago

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 2, 2020)

An Afghan company officially launched its range of vehicles this week, which it hopes will appeal to the local market and replace sales of imported models. 

The Afghan market is dominated by used vehicles – mostly Toyota – from Dubai. 

However, the Balkh-based company, Amin Noor, said their range of small trucks and passenger vans were far more affordable than imported vehicles and ranged between $1,200 and $2,500.

Some models are powered by rechargeable batteries while others run on diesel. 

In addition to having designed and built the vehicles, the company has been able to manufacture 80 percent of the parts. 

Ahmad Zia Ahmadyar, the company’s manager said the next phase for Amin Noor was to reduce the number of parts that needed importing.

“Our goal is to produce the parts of these vehicles that we still import from abroad, such as the engine, tires, and window glass … in the next five or 10 years.”

US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes

Ariana News

30 mins ago

September 2, 2020

The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, over her continued investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, had also been blacklisted under sanctions authorized by President Donald Trump in June that allow for asset freezes and travel bans.

“Today we take the next step because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo told reporters.

Reuters reported that Pompeo also said that individuals and entities that continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko would risk exposure to sanctions as well.

The State Department also restricted the issuance of visas for individuals Pompeo said were involved in the court’s efforts to investigate US personnel, though he did not name those affected.

Reuters reported that Bensouda was given the go-ahead by the court in March to investigate whether war crimes were committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and US forces.

 

Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report

Ariana News

7 hours ago

September 2, 2020

Reuters
Over 200,000 unaccompanied children sought asylum in Europe over the past five years, with the highest percentage from Afghanistan. 

In a new report by Save the Children, published on Wednesday and titled Protection Beyond Reach, the organization said that most unaccompanied children in Europe are from Afghanistan, while others are from Syria and some from Africa. 

The report stated that the total number of children arriving is likely to be much higher, with many being forced into an existence in the shadows of Europe, at risk of exploitation and abuse.

In this five-year period, more than 700 children, including babies, lost their lives trying to reach European shores, during perilous journeys by sea.

While some of the children have been offered safety and protection, many struggle to get refugee status, live in constant fear of being deported or detained, and are unable to reunite with family members living elsewhere in Europe’ , the report stated. 

Save the Children said many children are fleeing from countries facing ongoing or protracted crises. “The conflict in Afghanistan – where most unaccompanied children in Europe are from – remains among the deadliest for children, who make up almost a third of all casualties in the country.”

However, many EU countries have stated that Afghanistan is safe for the children to return to. 

The report highlighted the mental health problems these children face and stated that they suffer nightmares and other symptoms of trauma and depression, including self-harm because of their experience in their country of origin and the arduous journey, their permits of stay being under constant review and their fears of being deported.

“While some improvements have been made, these are overshadowed by harsh border policies and measures to prevent vulnerable children from entering Europe altogether. Europe needs to draw lessons from the past. New migration policies should not come at the cost of children’s lives,” said Anita Bay Bundegaard, Director of Save the Children Europe.

According to Save the Children, most of the 200,000 unaccompanied children come from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea and end up staying in Germany, Greece, Italy and Sweden.

Save the Children has meanwhile called on the EU to ensure the rights of children are at the heart of asylum and migration decisions and for the EU and its leaders to ensure that steps are taken to keep vulnerable children safe. 

“They must ensure that children can immediately access asylum and protection once they arrive in Europe, instead of being pushed back,” the report stated. 

The report pointed out that in Greece particularly, limitations on freedom of movement prevents people from leaving the islands while their asylum claims are being processed. According to Save the Children, since August 2019, on average 10,000 children were stranded on the Greek islands in inhumane conditions. 

Reliefweb meanwhile stated last month that 30,200 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (48 percent), Syria (19 percent) and DRC (six percent). 

Women account for 22 percent of the population, and children for 32 percent of whom nearly seven out of 10 are younger than 12 years old. 

Approximately 12 percent of the children are unaccompanied or separated from their families and are mainly from Afghanistan

According to the report, discussions in Europe are no longer about the protection of asylum seekers but about the protection of borders and reducing the number of asylum seekers. 

Save the Children said it believes that the best guarantee to keep children safe and protected is a continued investment in strong child protection systems, including as part of asylum and migration laws.

Pentagon warns China has world's largest navy and its getting bigger

Ariana News

September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020

China has a battle force of about 350 ships and submarines – making it the largest navy in the world, a new report states. 

The US Department of Defense’s annual report to Congress on Chinese military power stated: “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] has the largest navy in the world, with an overall battle force of approximately 350 ships and submarines including over 130 major surface combatants,” 

This is in comparison with the US Navy’s battle force of approximately 293 ships.

In addition, the report states that China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States.

The Pentagon report stated that modernization and expansion of China’s nuclear forces is part of a broader effort by Beijing to develop a more assertive position on the world stage and to match or surpass America by 2049 as the dominant power in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report noted that the number of warheads on China’s land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of threatening the US is expected to grow to roughly 200 in the next five years. China’s ICBM arsenal consists of 100 missiles with various ranges, the report said.

Separately this week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested like-minded nations in the Pacific ― India, Australia and Japan ― could form a NATO-like alliance, whose apparent aim would be to deter China. 

According to the report, China has increased its defense budget, and surpassed the US with ground-launched missiles in larger numbers with greater ranges than the US, and in shipbuilding. 

China’s global ambitions have, the report stated, likely led it to consider Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan as potential locations for PLA military logistics facilities.

“I don’t think they’ve reached final conclusions on any of those yet,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Chad Sbragia said. 

“But their aspirations are not small, and they’re not limited to a single geographic location. This is global in scale.”

