Afghan commandos rescue 28 civilians from Taliban jail

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2021)

At least 28 Afghan civilians were freed from a Taliban prison in Helmand province by Commandos, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the Corps, the operation was conducted on Monday night in Musa Qala district of Helmand province.

During the operation six Taliban were killed and many weapons were seized by forces, the statement read.

No details were released regarding the identity of the civilians freed.

Taliban has not yet commented.