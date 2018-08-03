Afghan Commandos Free At least 61 Prisoners From Taliban Jail in Helmand

(Last Updated On: August 03, 2018 2:13 pm)

Afghan commandos freed at least 61 prisoners from a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province, the special operations crops said in a statement on Friday.

The prisoners were released during a clearing operation which was conducted on Thursday night in Kajaki district of Helmand, the statement said.

According to the statement, freed prisoners were transferred to Army Corp Headquarters in Helmand.

The statement, however, have not reported about a possible casualties to the government forces in the operation.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

This comes as Afghan forces freed about 60 prisoners during an operation on a Taliban prison in Musa Qala district of Helmand, last month.