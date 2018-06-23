Afghan Commandos Continue Offensives against Daesh in Nangarhar: RS

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2018 10:43 am)

Afghan Commandos have assembled its largest combined special operations mission to eradicate Islamic State (IS) militants also known as Daesh from villages in Nangarhar province, NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement on Friday.

“The largest contingent of Afghan commandos ever assembled for a joint special operations mission is leading the fight to remove ISIS-K from southern Nangarhar,” the statement said. “Commandos have killed almost 160 ISIS-K to-date, and have destroyed cave entrances, tunnels and structures, reducing ISIS-K safe havens.”

Since the offensive began in late May, Afghan commandos advised by U.S. Special Forces, have targeted Daesh in Deh Bala district of Nangarhar province.

The statement added that in the past six months, Daesh has twice been uprooted from its declared caliphates in Kot and Achin districts by Afghan Special Forces.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against governmental forces.