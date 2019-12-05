Afghan Commando Operation Kills 9 Taliban in Urozgan: MoD

(Last Updated On: December 5, 2019)

At least nine Taliban militants were killed in a clearance operation by Afghan Special Commando forces in Urozgan province, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, at least 2 other Taliban fighters were wounded in the raid.

MoD added that 14 Anti-personnel mines, 300 kilograms of explosives, three motorbikes and an underground tunnel of the militant group were also discovered and exploded in the operation.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard yet.

Urozgan is a volatile province where Taliban insurgents have significant presence.