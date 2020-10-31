Featured
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
Four key recommendations were presented to the European Parliament in a meeting with Afghan civil society members under the umbrella of Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) this week.
In its role as a “transfer mechanism for the peace talks”, AMIP facilitated the meeting that was aimed at highlighting the role of civil society in the Afghan peace process and called on the European Union and its member states to encourage the parties to the conflict to “immediately implement a comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire.”
AMIP also asked the EU to call on all regional actors to “support a ceasefire agreement unequivocally, and to refrain from interference in the Afghan conflict.”
“We ask the European Union and its member states to continue their commitment and active support to an inclusive, Afghan peace process, that preserves and builds on the political, economic and social accomplishments of the citizens of Afghanistan.
“All Afghans have suffered from the consequences of conflict, and deserve to live in a peaceful and prosperous country.
AMIP also called on the EU to “continue their commitment and support of Afghan civil society and especially that of women groups, and their participation in all processes that lead to stability and peace in Afghanistan.”
Their fourth recommendation was on the EU’s support in a post-war scenario.
“We are grateful for the European Union’s consistent support to Afghanistan, and urge the EU and its member states to maintain its support for stability and development in the post-peace phase.”
In a tweet after the meeting, the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt said he stated at the meeting that there was a “need to bring all Afghan voices to the negotiating table but also seek societal consensus for compromise.”
The discussion was held between the Chair of the EU Parliament Delegation for relations with Afghanistan Petras Austrevicus; the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt; and Afghan civil society members. Also attending the meeting was representatives from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, Afghanistan Justice Organization, Afghanistan Policy Group and the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organizations.
MoI reports 261 civilians killed in past 50 days in Taliban attacks
At least 261 civilians have been killed and 602 wounded in Taliban offensives in the past 50 days, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed Saturday.
“The Taliban have increased violence in some provinces in recent months. In the past 50 days, the Taliban have conducted close to 2,000 offensives that left 863 civilians killed or wounded,” Tariq Arian, an MoI spokesperson said.
The Afghan security and defense forces stated that the Taliban have also sustained heavy casualties.
The Defense Ministry said a key Taliban commander was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces in Helmand province.
According to the ministry, the deputy Taliban military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
In a reaction to the report, the Taliban blamed airstrikes conducted by the Afghan and the US forces for civilian casualties.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that their attacks are focused on military centers, from where he claimed that the Afghan forces are coordinating operations against the Taliban.
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Heavy clashes between the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) are underway in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, officials confirmed Saturday evening.
The clashes broke out five days ago after a large number of insurgents attacked dozens of security outposts in Arghandab, Panjwai, and Zherai districts, they said.
Security officials stated that dozens of Taliban militants have been killed in skirmishes but they did not provide details about casualties among the Afghan forces.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that at least 75 Taliban fighters have been killed in these districts so far.
“The Taliban use civilian houses (as shields) therefore our operations are underway with full caution to avoid civilian casualties,” Barikzai added.
Meanwhile, the clashes have also displaced dozens of families. They stated that they have left everything behind and there is no hope of returning as “our houses and gardens are being used as strongholds.”
The security officials, however, stated that not only are ground operations underway but troops are getting air support to help clear the province of Taliban insurgents.
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
The massive earthquake that hit Greece and Turkey on Friday has left at least 26 people dead in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir and on the Greek island of Samos.
The 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16.5kms, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.
On Saturday morning, rescue workers were still digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors.
Officials confirmed that 10 buildings were completely destroyed in Izmir.
Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said in a statement issued early Saturday that 24 people had died in Turkey. Greek authorities said two people had so far died.
The earthquake also triggered a mini-tsunami in Izmir.
Speaking to Euronews Tonight on Saturday, the deputy director-general of the Turkish Red Crescent, Ibrahim Ozer, said that the organization has “more than 3,000 volunteers” in Izmir, who are currently providing people with “hot soups and beverages” and will keep providing assistance at least for the next 24 hours.
He added that Turkey is currently on emergency level “three”, which stands for “nationwide disaster”.
In Greece, the media reported the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, especially when a “mini-tsunami” occurred on the island of Samos.
Greece’s Special Department for Medical Disaster (ETIK) confirmed that two children had died on the island, in the town of Vathi.
“The two children, shortly after the earthquake were leaving their school. As they were passing a narrow street of the city, a wall from an old building collapsed and crushed them,” emergency services wrote on Facebook.
“Despite the best effort of (emergency services) EKAB rescuers to release them alive, the children did not make it,” it added.
A total of 196 aftershocks have been recorded, 23 of which were over 4.0 magnitude.
