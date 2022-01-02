Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2022)

Afghan and Chinese officials have met virtually for their first China-Afghanistan liaison mechanism meeting, at a working level, for humanitarian assistance and economic reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Sunday.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA, stated that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Trade, Mines, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

According to Ahmad, the two sides exchanged views on the current economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as China’s humanitarian aid to the country.

“The Chinese side announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans, especially in the field of medicine, food, and winter clothing. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade between Afghanistan and China,” Ahmad said.

In the meeting, Chinese officials said there was a good market for Afghan pine nuts and saffron.

“Practical discussions took place on the shipment of dried apricots, pomegranates, almonds, and other Afghan fruits to China.”

Chinese officials, meanwhile, stated that China was ready to invest in Afghanistan’s mines and train Afghans.

The two sides have also agreed to hold another meeting on the working mechanisms within the next two months.