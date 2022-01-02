Latest News
Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties
Afghan and Chinese officials have met virtually for their first China-Afghanistan liaison mechanism meeting, at a working level, for humanitarian assistance and economic reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Sunday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA, stated that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Trade, Mines, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
According to Ahmad, the two sides exchanged views on the current economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as China’s humanitarian aid to the country.
“The Chinese side announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans, especially in the field of medicine, food, and winter clothing. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade between Afghanistan and China,” Ahmad said.
In the meeting, Chinese officials said there was a good market for Afghan pine nuts and saffron.
“Practical discussions took place on the shipment of dried apricots, pomegranates, almonds, and other Afghan fruits to China.”
Chinese officials, meanwhile, stated that China was ready to invest in Afghanistan’s mines and train Afghans.
The two sides have also agreed to hold another meeting on the working mechanisms within the next two months.
Health
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said 90 percent of foreign aid to the health sector has been cut, which has resulted in serious challenges.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of health, said that despite the challenges, health centers are open across the country.
“They (foreign organizations) skip all their commitments, a crisis was created here. If it was to happen under the former government, they (former government) would also have faced such a crisis,” said Omar.
This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the world. However, the health ministry said they want to curb the spread of the virus.
“It (new variant of COVID-19) has arrived in Pakistan; we call on international organizations to help us curb the spread of the virus. We are ready and have COVID-19 medicine,” added Omar.
Omar also noted that under the old government, 3.5 million people turned to drugs and became addicted.
Afghans meanwhile say services in government-run hospitals are bad.
“It (services) is not good, it is worse,” said Yousef, a relative of a patient currently in hospital.
“Doctors are trying [to save lives of patients]. We buy drugs at the bazaar. Our patient’s situation is not good,” said Jafar, another relative of a patient.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month that unless help is provided, the Afghanistan health sector could collapse.
According to WHO, Afghan health centers face a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies.
Latest News
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Friday that Afghanistan has witnessed the highest number of child casualties since 2005.
In a statement issued on Friday, UNICEF stated that more than 28,500 children have been killed in conflicts since 2005 in Afghanistan.
UNICEF said that Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and northern Ethiopia, are the places where “thousands of children paid a devastating price as armed conflict, inter-communal violence, and insecurity continued.”
According to the statement, Afghanistan has recorded 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally.
“Year after year, parties to conflict continue to demonstrate a dreadful disregard for the rights and wellbeing of children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
“Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm,” Fore added.
UNICEF stated that the Middle East and North Africa region has the highest number of verified attacks on schools and hospitals since 2005.
“Twenty-two such attacks were verified in the first six months of 2021,” read the statement.
According to UNICEF, 10,000 children have been killed or maimed in Yemen since fighting escalated in March 2015, the equivalent of four children every day.
“The use of explosive weapons, particularly in populated areas, is a persistent and growing threat to children and their families; in 2020, explosive weapons and explosive remnants of war were responsible for nearly 50 percent of all child casualties, resulting in more than 3,900 children killed and maimed,” the statement read.
UNICEF noted that 37 percent of abductions verified by the UN in 2020 have led to the recruitment and use of children in war.
“Verified abductions were highest in Somalia, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the countries of the Lake Chad Basin: Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.”
“Verified instances of sexual violence were highest in the DRC, Somalia and the Central African Republic,” the statement said.
Latest News
45 journalists and media staff killed in work-related incidents during 2021: IFJ
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday that 45 journalists and media staff had been killed in work-related incidents during 2021, with the highest number of them killed in Afghanistan.
According to the IFJ, nine media workers were killed in Afghanistan last year.
The annual list reported killings in 20 countries and recorded a drop from 65 killings in 2020 to 45 in 2021. Since 1991, 2,721 journalists have been killed around the world.
Last year’s figure represents one of the lowest death tolls since the IFJ began publishing annual reports on journalists killed in work-related incidents, including targeted killings, crossfire fatalities as well as bomb attacks.
For 2021, the Asia Pacific region tops the regional list with 20 killings, before the Americas (10), Africa (8), Europe (6) and the Middle East and Arab World on just one. There was also a deadly accident which cost the lives of two journalists in Iran.
While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence which claimed lives of journalists in countries like Afghanistan (9), Mexico (8), India (4) and Pakistan (3), the IFJ stated.
This also provides further evidence for a recurring finding in these publications that more journalists and media workers more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries.
The IFJ also noted that risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years due to limited exposure for media professionals who are increasingly fewer in reporting close up from war theater.
At the same time, the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase and account for many targeted killings of media workers in 2021, IFJ reported.
“These 45 colleagues we lost to violence this year remind us of the terrible sacrifice journalists across the world continue to pay for serving the public interest and we remain in the debt to them and thousands of others who paid the ultimate price,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.
“The IFJ believes that the only tribute fit for the cause to which they gave their lives should be unrelenting pursuit for justice to them. That’s why we continue to advocate for the adoption of a new United Nations Convention for the protection of journalists which would ensure accountability for journalists’ killings,” he said.
