Afghan carpetmakers raise concerns over shortage of wool due to smuggling
Afghanistan’s National Union of Carpet Manufacturers raised concerns on Thursday around the smuggling of woolen fleece from sheep into other countries, which has led to a shortage of the raw material for Afghan carpet weavers.
Afghan carpet producers said that farmers in Ghazni, Zabul, Farah, Kandahar, and Helmand provinces are harvesting the fleece and then smuggling it into other countries.
According to the union, they have as a result been forced to import Iraqi and Saudi yarn to use in the local carpet industry.
“Our (woollen) fleece is being smuggled to Pakistan and India, but we have to import yarn from Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammad Naeemzada, on carpetmaker.
“The price of one square meter of carpet has increased by 600 AFN. Because we import yarn from other countries, due to smuggling of our own fleece,” said Noor Ahmad Noori, the head of the Afghan carpet producers union.
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) meanwhile said that they have also asked all customs offices at border points to clamp down on people exporting the raw material.
The spokesman for the MoF Ahmad Wali Haqmal said: “The Islamic Emirate needs time, the process [to prevent smuggling] needs time. We will solve the problems, and will prevent smuggling.”
Uzbekistan restores electricity to Afghanistan after fixing power plant problem
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said the electricity supply from Uzbekistan has returned to normal after output fell by 60% due to technical problems.
The power supply company said in a statement early Thursday that the problem at a power station in Uzbekistan has now been resolved and that electricity supply to Afghanistan has been restored.
Two days ago, Uzbekistan was forced to cut supply by 60%, which left large parts of Afghanistan without power.
IEA approves 53.9 billion AFN budget for next three months
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced a budget of 53.9 billion Afghanis for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.
The IEA’s deputy spokesman, Enamullah Samangani, said that the ordinary budget is 49.2 billion AFN, and 4.7 billion AFN is allocated for the development budget.
The development comes a day after the IEA changed the start of the fiscal year from the West’s Gregorian calendar to the Hijri Shamsi or Persian calendar.
Based on the cabinet decision the new fiscal year will start at the beginning of the new solar year, in March.
Under the previous government, the fiscal year started in January and ended in December. Now, however, Afghanistan’s fiscal will start on 21 March each year.
The IEA, however, has not released the details of the next year’s budget document so far.
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
China’s foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets and lift unilateral sanctions on the country as soon as possible.
Reacting to remarks made recently by Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, that recent rain and snow has aggravated the already dire situation in Afghanistan, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Chinese people sympathize with Afghans who are suffering, Xinhua reported.
He said that although the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, the consequences caused by its occupation continue and are further aggravated.
“We urge the U.S. side to deeply reflect on its mistakes, shoulder its due international responsibilities and lift its asset freeze and unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan as soon as possible,” Wang said.
Wang also said the US is urged to take concrete actions to make up for the harm caused to the Afghan people, “instead of sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Afghan people”.
