(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

Zakariya Zamani, an Afghan professional boxer, last night beat his Nigerian opponent, Gabinga, once again.

The competition was a rematch called in on Gabinga’s challenge through the ‘Marine Pro Boxing’ India.

Zakariya Zamani won the match in round 6. He was announced the winner of the match with the highest score.

To date, Zamani has had 3 professional matches, with no losses at all.