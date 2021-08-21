Sport
Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro
Afghan refugee boxer Shukran Parwani is in training in the UK for his light heavyweight fight against Namibian Vikapita Meroro that is expected to take place in the next three months.
Parwani, who lives in Germany, is currently training at British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua’s academy.
The upcoming fight will be a rematch for Parwani, who was defeated by Meroro in May this year in Russia.
Parwani says he will do his best to beat his opponent this time around, adding: “I’m at the Anthony Joshua Training Camp in Sheffield, UK, preparing for the upcoming match.”
Parwani, 29, has only one defeat from 17 fights to date.
Meroro, however, has won 30 of his 40 matches, with five knockouts to his name.
“My record is sixteen-one (16 wins and one defeat). Inshallah (God willing), it will be seventeen-one after the upcoming match. Thank you for your support and love, dear compatriots, who supported me after the match that I lost in Russia.”
Sport
Messi says dream is to lead Paris St Germain to Champions League glory
Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he was ready to help the team clinch their first ever Champions League title.
The Argentinean forward had agreed to stay at former club Barcelona after his deal expired at the end of June, only for the Spanish club to admit they could no longer afford him last week, Reuters reported.
He signed a two year deal with an option for a third with the Parisians on Tuesday.
“That’s why I am here. It’s an ambitious club,” Messi, who will wear the No. 30 jersey – which was his first squad number in senior football at Barcelona in 2006, told a news conference.
“You can see they’re ready to fight for everything.
“My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that.”
The Argentine conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his debut given he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month. Reuters reported.
“I’m coming back from holiday. I need a bit of a pre-season and get myself going. Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can’t give you a date. It’s up to the coaches.”
FAN CRAZE
Eyebrows were raised as to how PSG could afford to sign Messi within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. However, club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who sat alongside Messi, insisted the deal was well within their economic scope.
“We are always attentive to Financial Fair Play. It’s the first thing we check with the commercial, financial and legal people to see if we can do it before signing someone,” he said.
“I think the media need to focus on the positives and not just the negatives of these moves, but what positives he brings. He’s an unbelievable asset to the club.”
Al-Khelaifi’s point was backed up by thousands of excited fans who had gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, banging on drums, waving flags and chanting Messi’s name, Reuters reported.
“My arrival here was both surprising and crazy,” Messi said.
“It was the icing on the cake as if I needed any more convincing. I’m grateful to the fans, it was crazy to see people on the streets in Paris without the deal even being done last week. I was stunned.”
Local fan Nelson Dross, 17, told Reuters: “Why do I love him? Because he makes us dream. He’s a magician, a genius.”
“He’s the best player in the world,” Sofiane Achi, 19, said. “We want that he wins the Champions League with PSG.”
NEW CHALLENGE
Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club, and admitted that while he is sad, he is looking forward to the new challenge and hoped they would understand his decision making.
“I’ll always be thankful to Barca and their fans. I went there as a boy, and we had some good and bad times,” he said.
“The Barca fans knew I’d join a good club, fighting for the Champions League, because they know me, I like to win, I’m a winner and I want to carry on doing that.
“I don’t doubt that PSG’s objectives is to win and grow. It would be nice on the one hand to face them (Barcelona) in the Champions League, especially with fans, but on the other strange to go back to my home in another team’s shirt – but that’s football.”
Sport
Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG
Latest News
Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers
The world’s greatest sporting event wrapped up on Sunday with another spectacular ceremony, despite the absence of fans.
The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’s closing ceremony got underway from 3.30pm Kabul time and was scheduled to last about two hours.
Fans were not however the only ones missing in the stadium, but so were the majority of athletes who had already headed home after their events.
But after being delayed for more than a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 games certainly proved to be worth the wait and were a great success, with athletes producing spectacular performances as well as making friends with their counterparts from across the globe.
At the end of 16 days of competition, athletes gave thanks to Japan and Games organisers for the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of all.
One German athlete, Isabell Werth said: “We are so happy that we can be here, that we can compete, that we have the Olympic Games. I think each country is really thankful for the Games, because then we are much more in the focus of all the world, and it helps the younger [horse] riders at home a lot, to get the motivation, to get the support.”
Another athlete, Kellie Harrington from Ireland, a boxer, said: “Thank you to the people of Japan for having us here. Without being here, it’d be impossible. Thank you all very much.”
Shot put athlete, Valerie Adams from New Zealand said: “It still felt like an Olympics. The atmosphere, the emotions, and the rush still felt like an Olympic Games. I think that goes to show how good the organising committee is.”
Rose Nathike, an athlete who was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team said: “I am so pleased to be here. I want to thank the government of Japan for welcoming the refugees. Thank you to the people of Japan for welcoming us.”
Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan
Hurricane Henri barrels toward US East Coast
Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro
Morning News Show: UN’s calls for inclusive government discussed
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Ghani must go
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Morning News Show: UN’s calls for inclusive government discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Tawahol: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Ghani’s remarks discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden breaks silence, says leaving Afghanistan was the right decision
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ross Wilson says reports of US embassy closing are not true
-
Latest News3 days ago
Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000
-
Latest News3 days ago
Three journalists allegedly beaten by Taliban
-
Featured4 days ago
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul