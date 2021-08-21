Connect with us

Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro

5 hours ago

August 21, 2021

Afghan refugee boxer Shukran Parwani is in training in the UK for his light heavyweight fight against Namibian Vikapita Meroro that is expected to take place in the next three months.

Parwani, who lives in Germany, is currently training at British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua’s academy.

The upcoming fight will be a rematch for Parwani, who was defeated by Meroro in May this year in Russia.

Parwani says he will do his best to beat his opponent this time around, adding: “I’m at the Anthony Joshua Training Camp in Sheffield, UK, preparing for the upcoming match.”

Parwani, 29, has only one defeat from 17 fights to date. 

Meroro, however, has won 30 of his 40 matches, with five knockouts to his name. 

“My record is sixteen-one (16 wins and one defeat). Inshallah (God willing), it will be seventeen-one after the upcoming match. Thank you for your support and love, dear compatriots, who supported me after the match that I lost in Russia.”

Messi says dream is to lead Paris St Germain to Champions League glory

1 week ago

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he was ready to help the team clinch their first ever Champions League title.

The Argentinean forward had agreed to stay at former club Barcelona after his deal expired at the end of June, only for the Spanish club to admit they could no longer afford him last week, Reuters reported.

He signed a two year deal with an option for a third with the Parisians on Tuesday.

“That’s why I am here. It’s an ambitious club,” Messi, who will wear the No. 30 jersey – which was his first squad number in senior football at Barcelona in 2006, told a news conference.

“You can see they’re ready to fight for everything.

“My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that.”

The Argentine conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his debut given he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month. Reuters reported.

“I’m coming back from holiday. I need a bit of a pre-season and get myself going. Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can’t give you a date. It’s up to the coaches.”

FAN CRAZE

Eyebrows were raised as to how PSG could afford to sign Messi within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. However, club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who sat alongside Messi, insisted the deal was well within their economic scope.

“We are always attentive to Financial Fair Play. It’s the first thing we check with the commercial, financial and legal people to see if we can do it before signing someone,” he said.

“I think the media need to focus on the positives and not just the negatives of these moves, but what positives he brings. He’s an unbelievable asset to the club.”

Al-Khelaifi’s point was backed up by thousands of excited fans who had gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, banging on drums, waving flags and chanting Messi’s name, Reuters reported.

“My arrival here was both surprising and crazy,” Messi said.

“It was the icing on the cake as if I needed any more convincing. I’m grateful to the fans, it was crazy to see people on the streets in Paris without the deal even being done last week. I was stunned.”

Local fan Nelson Dross, 17, told Reuters: “Why do I love him? Because he makes us dream. He’s a magician, a genius.”

“He’s the best player in the world,” Sofiane Achi, 19, said. “We want that he wins the Champions League with PSG.”

NEW CHALLENGE

Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club, and admitted that while he is sad, he is looking forward to the new challenge and hoped they would understand his decision making.

“I’ll always be thankful to Barca and their fans. I went there as a boy, and we had some good and bad times,” he said.

“The Barca fans knew I’d join a good club, fighting for the Champions League, because they know me, I like to win, I’m a winner and I want to carry on doing that.

“I don’t doubt that PSG’s objectives is to win and grow. It would be nice on the one hand to face them (Barcelona) in the Champions League, especially with fans, but on the other strange to go back to my home in another team’s shirt – but that’s football.”

Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

2 weeks ago

August 9, 2021

Reuters
August 9, 2021

Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

The 34-year-old Argentine’s emotional news conference followed Barca’s announcement last week that it could no longer afford him after a glittering two decades.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Sunday that he will travel to Paris either Sunday or Monday to undertake a medical and finalise a deal with the Qatar Sports Investment-owned club.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported PSG formally sent their offer to Messi on Sunday morning, just as the Argentine held the news conference.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbours ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.

“As long as I go on being competitive and as long as my body responds (I’ll carry on playing),” he told a news conference.

“As long as I can, I will carry on competing.”

PSG declined to comment on the report that Messi would be arriving in Paris later on Sunday. “We are not in a position to confirm anything,” a club spokesman said.

“I tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what remains of me when I leave the club,” said an emotional Messi as hundreds of fans, many wearing his No. 10 jersey, massed outside Barca’s Camp Nou stadium to bid farewell to the player they called Messiah.

Messi broke down as he walked onto the stage before conducting his news conference and was handed a tissue by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as he fought back the tears.

“This is the toughest moment of my career. When the club told me, I just froze. This is all like a bucket of cold water has been poured over me and we are still coming to terms with it,” he sobbed.

“When I get home, I’m sure it’ll be even worse. But I’ll be surrounded by my loved ones and I’ll carry on playing football, and when I do so, I’m sure it’ll become a bit easier.”

FINANCIAL ISSUES

It had been widely reported by local media that Messi was set to stay at Camp Nou, with the player admitting he had agreed to a five-year deal involving a 50% pay-cut.

Barca, whose debts total way over 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), were unable to make the deal work within the frameworks of La Liga’s financial fair play regulations – prompting their surprise u-turn announcement last Thursday.

“Honestly, when the elections happened (in March), I spoke with (Barca president Joan) Laporta, we had dinner and after that I was convinced I would be staying,” Messi said.

“My contract was never the issue … What I know is that I did everything I could. The club say it could not happen because of La Liga. I can guarantee you that I did everything I could to stay. Last year I didn’t want to and I said that, but this year it was different.”

La Liga announced last Wednesday that it had secured a private equity injection of 2.7 billion euros from firm CVC, with the funds to be shared amongst the clubs in return for a 10% of the league’s revenue.

It had been believed this would allow Barcelona to get the Messi deal over the line, however after Real Madrid rejected the proposal and said they would take legal action against La Liga, Barca also came out against it.

Laporta told a news conference on Friday that Barca’s finances were in worse shape than he had thought after conducting an audit.

He added the league informed him that accepting this injection was the only way they would approve a new contract for Messi, but rejected that saying he had to put the long-term interests of the club above any player.

Marca also reported on Sunday that Barca fans had hired a French lawyer, who had lodged a case with the Paris Appeals Court to try and block Messi’s move to PSG.

RECORD BREAKER

Messi, Barca’s all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 21 years, received a lengthy standing ovation from the media, current and former team mates and coaches in attendance.

It was noticeable that he was not accompanied by Laporta or any of the other Barcelona directors.

All 35 trophies he won during his time at the club were laid out for what the club described would be a private photo session after the news conference.

Barcelona face Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, with nobody given Messi’s No.10 shirt for the game.

The club have not confirmed if they plan on leaving it vacant for the new season.

Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers

2 weeks ago

August 8, 2021

August 8, 2021

The world’s greatest sporting event wrapped up on Sunday with another spectacular ceremony, despite the absence of fans.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’s closing ceremony got underway from 3.30pm Kabul time and was scheduled to last about two hours.

Fans were not however the only ones missing in the stadium, but so were the majority of athletes who had already headed home after their events.

But after being delayed for more than a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 games certainly proved to be worth the wait and were a great success, with athletes producing spectacular performances as well as making friends with their counterparts from across the globe.

At the end of 16 days of competition, athletes gave thanks to Japan and Games organisers for the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of all.

One German athlete, Isabell Werth said: “We are so happy that we can be here, that we can compete, that we have the Olympic Games. I think each country is really thankful for the Games, because then we are much more in the focus of all the world, and it helps the younger [horse] riders at home a lot, to get the motivation, to get the support.”

Another athlete, Kellie Harrington from Ireland, a boxer, said: “Thank you to the people of Japan for having us here. Without being here, it’d be impossible. Thank you all very much.”

Shot put athlete, Valerie Adams from New Zealand said: “It still felt like an Olympics. The atmosphere, the emotions, and the rush still felt like an Olympic Games. I think that goes to show how good the organising committee is.”

Rose Nathike, an athlete who was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team said: “I am so pleased to be here. I want to thank the government of Japan for welcoming the refugees. Thank you to the people of Japan for welcoming us.”

