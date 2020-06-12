Latest News
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi to face Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – will enter the boxing ring against in rival Jay Spencer from Ghana Friday.
The match will take place in today’s evening in Berlin, Germany, at around 8 p.m. local time.
It will be the first time that the two super middleweights fight each other.
The two boxers will fight 8 rounds during the match.
In the six years since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 17 matches with 16 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.
Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost one of 12 matches.
Khalilzad says intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately”
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately” after the roadblock ahead of the prisoners release was resolved.
“We welcome the government now having exceeded 3000 Talib prisoners released and the Taliban 500+. It is important that the process continues and the prisoners release roadblock resolved,” Khalilzad said in a series tweets.
He added that the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating team “must begin immediately thereafter.”
(2/4) The Afghan-owned, Afghan-led negotiations between the inclusive Islamic Republic team and the Taliban negotiating team must begin immediately thereafter. From the start, getting to intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN) has been a key objective of our diplomacy.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) June 11, 2020
“From the start, getting to intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN) has been a key objective of our diplomacy,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US official has welcomed the Taliban statement specifying they will participate in the intra-Afghan negotiation within one week of the prisoner release commitment outlined in our agreement.
“Although many practical details need to be worked out, these developments are all very positive,” he noted.
“We are closer to the goal of IAN than ever before,” Khalilzad tweeted.
He urged all sides to sit around the negotiations table “as soon as possible” and “prevent spoilers from undermining the process and betraying the hopes and yearning of Afghan people for peace.”
It comes as the Afghan Presidential Palace says that the time and place for holding the Intra-Afghan talks will be determined soon.
Afghan parliament fails in its one-year performance
New findings suggest that the Afghan parliament has failed in its one-year performance, especially in the area of legislation.
One year has passed since the seventh round of the National Assembly – a period achieved after six months of electoral strife and then a month of the in-house impasse.
Recent findings by the Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) show that the National Assembly has failed in its one-year performance, including the legislature, the absence of members, and the oversight of government performance.
“Unfortunately, the seventh round has failed in its duties and is contrary to the expectations of people,” said Haseeb Motarif, a researcher at FEFA.
However, Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “In the current crisis, the whole government has not worked well.”
Based on the findings, most of the meetings of the Afghan Parliament have no quorum for decision-making which has led to ease the passage of major laws and issues.
“Parliament must seriously ask the government to introduce the new cabinet,” said Abdul Baqi Rashid, a member of FEFA.
Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman Sediq Sidiqqi said, “The government is ready to complete the cabinet as soon as possible and introduce it to the parliament.”
However, efforts to coordinate more with the government, to mediate in the political stalemate, to expose corruption in the definitive documents, and having highly educated members, have been cited as the prominent points of the seventh round of the National Assembly.
Ghani: Ceasefire is a key element in advancing the peace process
Speaking at the US Atlantic Council through a video teleconference, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the ceasefire was an important step in advancing the peace process.
Pres. Ghani added that there was going through an uncertain situation and that the government should take it into account.
The President also stressed that Afghanistan had rich underground resources, which be better utilized once peace is achieved.
According to the President, the obstacles to bringing peace in Afghanistan have now been removed.
Ashraf Ghani, in response to a question about the possibility of an interim government and his retirement, said that the biggest mistake Dr. Najibullah (an ex-Afghan president) had made during the talks with the Mujahideen was to announce his resignation. “We watched that film once, we don’t want to watch it again,” he said.
Pres. Ghani added that Afghanistan’s stands with Pakistan have changed, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released, another 2,000 would be released soon, and the location and timing of the Afghan-Afghan talks would be determined next week.
He added that there was no two-headed government in Afghanistan anymore, noting that he is now working together with Abdullah.
According to President Ghani, the negotiating team represents the whole nation of Afghanistan.
