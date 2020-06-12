Afghan boxer Jama Saidi to face Ghanaian opponent – Germany

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – will enter the boxing ring against in rival Jay Spencer from Ghana Friday.

The match will take place in today’s evening in Berlin, Germany, at around 8 p.m. local time.

It will be the first time that the two super middleweights fight each other.

The two boxers will fight 8 rounds during the match.

In the six years since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 17 matches with 16 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost one of 12 matches.