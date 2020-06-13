Connect with us

Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany

10 hours ago

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – defeated his Ghanaian rival Jay Spencer in a fight on Friday evening.

The two super middleweight class boxers fought in a ring in Berlin, Garmany.

Saidi won the match with high scores in 8 rounds.

Since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 18 matches with 17 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost one of 13 matches. 

 

COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year

12 hours ago

June 12, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.

The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”

It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”

Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.

Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.

Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.

ICC members banned from entering United States

13 hours ago

June 12, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

A number of members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who had launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan, have been sanctioned by the United States.

US President Donald Trump has boycotted the court’s officials who have launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan and banned them, and their families, from entering the United States.

The court, in response to remarks by US officials, noted them an unacceptable interference to the judiciary.

This comes as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently launched an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan forces, the US military, and intelligence.

The investigation has provoked a backlash from the US president, defense secretary, secretary of state, and a number of other US military and civilian officials.

They consider the ICC as incompetent.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “The United States is expanding visa restrictions for officials directly engaged in those same investigations.  We’re extending and expanding these restrictions to include their family members. We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court.”

U.S. officials have also accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials of being politically biased and financially corrupt, saying the court does not have the necessary authorizations.

“The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC, nor have we ever accepted its jurisdiction over our personnel,” said the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

However, the ICC found the United States’ response as improper, as the court believes that the warnings are an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rules of the judiciary.

The White House Advisor and the US Attorney General also see the move by the International Criminal Court as a political conspiracy by a number of countries against the United States.

The US Attorney General is concerned about the investigation into the actions of the US military in Afghanistan, which according to him were actions to fight terrorism and attempts to bring peace.

But the main question, that remains unanswered, is: why do the US officials not want the court to investigate into their forces?

The International Criminal Court, established in 2002, is the first court to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide around the world.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan became a member of the court in 2003.

Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared

21 hours ago

June 12, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

A blast occurred in Sher Shah Suri Mosque in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul city on Friday.

The blast occurred at today’s noon while people were at Friday’s prayers, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Imam of the mosque Azizullah Mofleh and three prayers were killed and eight others wounded in the incident.

Witnesses to the incident say that IEDs were planted in the pulpit of the mosque and exploded as the prayers started.

“I was on my way to the mosque when I heard an explosion and as I arrived in the mosque, my father had been martyred,” said the deceased imam’s son.

Mofleh, the imam, lived with his family on the premises of the mosque.

The mosque has two entrances that are always inspected by security forces and no one can enter without inspection.

It should be noted that Azizullah Mofleh was one of the well-known scholars of Afghanistan. He always condemned suicide attacks. He supported the government.

Meanwhile, NATO SCR Stefano Pontecorvo in a tweet condemned the attack on Sher Shah Suri mosque, noting that the perpetrators must be brought to justice. He added, “As we face a historical opportunity for peace, spoilers can’t be allowed to disrupt it. We stand with Afghanistan in the fight against terror.”

This comes as, in another explosion that occurred in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque, Kabul, on June 3, Dr. Ayaz Niazi, imam of the mosque, and one other person were killed, and three were wounded.

Denying its involvement in the attack, the Taliban issued a statement condemning the blast at the mosque and calling it a crime.

No group or individual immediately has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

