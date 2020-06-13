Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2020)

A number of members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who had launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan, have been sanctioned by the United States.

US President Donald Trump has boycotted the court’s officials who have launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan and banned them, and their families, from entering the United States.

The court, in response to remarks by US officials, noted them an unacceptable interference to the judiciary.

This comes as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently launched an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan forces, the US military, and intelligence.

The investigation has provoked a backlash from the US president, defense secretary, secretary of state, and a number of other US military and civilian officials.

They consider the ICC as incompetent.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “The United States is expanding visa restrictions for officials directly engaged in those same investigations. We’re extending and expanding these restrictions to include their family members. We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court.”

U.S. officials have also accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials of being politically biased and financially corrupt, saying the court does not have the necessary authorizations.

“The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC, nor have we ever accepted its jurisdiction over our personnel,” said the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

However, the ICC found the United States’ response as improper, as the court believes that the warnings are an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rules of the judiciary.

The White House Advisor and the US Attorney General also see the move by the International Criminal Court as a political conspiracy by a number of countries against the United States.

The US Attorney General is concerned about the investigation into the actions of the US military in Afghanistan, which according to him were actions to fight terrorism and attempts to bring peace.

But the main question, that remains unanswered, is: why do the US officials not want the court to investigate into their forces?

The International Criminal Court, established in 2002, is the first court to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide around the world.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan became a member of the court in 2003.