Afghan Athlete Bags Gold Medal at Korea Open Int’l Taekwondo Championships

Afghan athlete Nesar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai has clinched a gold medal at the 2018 Jeju Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.

On Tuesday, in the last day of the tournament in Jeju Island of South Korea, Rahimzai managed to overcome competitors from the United States, Taiwan, and China in the 78-kilogram weight class to grab the gold medal in the tournament.

The Afghan taekwondo team which consisted of six athletes have earned two gold and two bronze medals in the tournament so far.

The 2018 Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships attracted Taekwondo competitors from all around the world. The tournament began on July 18 and will end on July 24.