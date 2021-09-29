Latest News
Afghan army collapse ‘took us all by surprise,’ US defense secretary says
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Tuesday that the Afghan army’s sudden collapse caught the Pentagon “by surprise,” as military leaders confronted a contentious Senate hearing about how and why America lost its longest war.
Republican lawmakers accused President Joe Biden of lying about recommendations from his military that some troops should be kept in Afghanistan. Even Biden’s Democrats expressed frustration with a chaotic withdrawal that left U.S. troops dead and American citizens behind.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Frank McKenzie of U.S. Central Command also acknowledged being caught off-guard by the speed of the Taliban takeover and collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.
It was their first public congressional testimony since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) won the war in August.
“The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise,” Austin, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
McKenzie and Milley testified that they had believed it would have been best to keep a minimum of 2,500 troops in the country. In an August interview Biden denied his commanders had recommended that, saying: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”
Milley refused to be drawn on whether Biden had lied when pressed by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan
“I’m not going to categorize a statement of the President of the United States,” Milley said.
He said that the U.S. missed warning signs about the coming failure of “leadership and will” in its Afghan allies that ultimately led to their collapse.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst said Biden’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump’s unconditional withdrawal agreement with the IEA had squandered U.S. sacrifices for what he thought would be “a cheap political victory.”
“The loss of our service members, and abandonment of Americans and Afghan allies last month was an unforced, disgraceful humiliation that didn’t have to happen,” Ernst said.
Senator James Inhofe, the panel’s top Republican, described it as a “horror of the president’s own making.”
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden’s military experts had provided “a range of viewpoints” about Afghanistan, and that Biden believed leaving troops there would “mean war with the Taliban (IEA).”
Milley, the top U.S. military officer, noted military warnings since late 2020 that an accelerated, unconditional withdrawal could precipitate the collapse of the Afghan military and government.
“That was a year ago. My assessment remained consistent throughout,” Milley said.
Austin, Milley and senators – many of whom oversaw the war effort for years – seemed full of questions about what went wrong, citing failures to appreciate the impact of corruption and damaged morale in the ranks.
“There’s a series of strategic lessons to be learned,” Milley said.
Democrats faulted Republicans for blaming Biden, who has been president since January, for everything that went wrong during the 20 years U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan, including under Trump.
“Anyone who says the last few months were a failure, but everything before that was great, clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said.
Austin praised U.S. personnel who helped airlift 124,000 people out of the country.
But Milley acknowledged that while the evacuation effort was a logistical accomplishment, the withdrawal was a “strategic defeat”.
He warned that the IEA has not broken ties with al Qaeda.
A reconstituted al Qaeda in Afghanistan with aspirations to attack the United States was “a very real possibility” – perhaps in as little as a year, he said.
The world should not ignore the improved security situation in Afghanistan: Qatar
Qatar has called on the international community not to ignore the improved security situation in Afghanistan and other positive realities.
Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar for Afghanistan, during a meeting with Mawlavi Amir Khan Miraqa, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), discussed bilateral relations and freedom of movement.
He stressed the need to maintain good international relations with Afghanistan.
Qahtani called on the international community not to ignore the positive changes and improved security situation in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Mutaqi praised Qatar’s good relations with Afghanistan and thanked them for their assistance.
Qatar, which has hosted the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for many years, has been instrumental in helping Afghanistan in the political, educational and medical fields, as well as in rebuilding and reactivating Kabul International Airport following the withdrawal of US troops.
This comes after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said economic sanctions are adversely affecting its services in the country.
UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons made the remarks during a meeting with Mutaqi in Kabul on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the head of UNAMA expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Afghanistan and pledged to continue its activities in the country and provide assistance to those in need.
Milley discussed Putin offer to use Russian bases to monitor Afghanistan: report
US General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to use Russia’s military bases in Central Asia to respond to emerging terrorist threats in Afghanistan, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Milley brought up the offer last week during a meeting with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the Journal reported, citing U.S officials. This was reportedly done at the request of President Biden’s National Security Council staff.
The idea of hosting US military personnel on Russian bases was first brought up by Putin on June 16 in Geneva, the Journal reported. National Security Council staffers had asked Milley to gain clarification on whether this was a legitimate offer or simply a debating point.
The officials told the Journal that Gerasimov was evasive when it came to committing to the offer.
The Hill has reached out to the Joint Chiefs of Staff for comment. When contacted by the Journal, the Kremlin declined to comment.
Since its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US has relied on bases in the Persian Gulf region to monitor the country, leaving hundreds of miles between U.S. personnel and potential targets. During the Geneva summit, Putin voiced his opposition to American efforts to negotiate military access in Central Asian governments, instead bringing up Russian military bases as an alternative.
A White House official told the Journal that the U.S. would not be asking for Russia’s permission to place forces closer to Afghanistan, though they would seek to better understand the Russian president’s stance.
“We will pursue our own policies based on our own objectives,” said the Biden official. “The reality is Russia is an element of the equation in the region and so we are engaging with them.”
This report on Milley’s discussion with his Russian counterpart comes as he is set to face what will likely be a harsh grilling from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to face tough questioning during a Senate hearing on Tuesday focusing on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Some GOP lawmakers have called for Milley’s resignation and have also attacked him for allegations made about him in a recent book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book, “Peril,” cites sources claiming Milley sought to limit former President Trump’s military capabilities following the deadly January 6 Capitol attack.
“I think he’s going to get a grilling like he’s never seen before. And if he takes the bait and gets argumentative and defensive, it’s going to be a big problem,” a defense official told The Hill.
Afghan envoy to UN cancels speech amid uncertainty over seat
Afghanistan did not have a representative addressing the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly in New York, after Ghulam Isaczai, the UN envoy under the former government, withdrew on Sunday.
According to UN officials, Isaczai was due to speak on Monday.
Isaczai had been scheduled to address the final day of the general assembly.
Afghanistan’s UN mission in New York posted on Twitter that Isaczai decided not to speak “to preserve the national interests, preserve the seat of Afghanistan in the United Nations and to continue long-term cooperation with United Nations and Security Council on main issues.”
It added that Isaczai would continue “activities as usual” at the global body.
IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi last week asked to address the gathering of world leaders and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to the UN.
But Muttaqi was not permitted to do so as the credentials committee has not yet met to discuss the issue.
When the IEA last ruled between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
Eventual UN acceptance of the ambassador of the IEA would be an important step in their bid for international recognition, which could help unlock badly needed funds for the cash-strapped Afghan economy.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the IEA’s desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the IEA was not currently under consideration.
