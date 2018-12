(Last Updated On: December 10, 2018)

A helicopter of Afghan national army was crash-landed at Kandahar airport on Sunday night, leaving at least five wounded, an official confirmed.

Sadiq Isa, the Deputy Spokesman of 205 Atal Corps said that the chopper had emergency landing due to technical issues.

This comes about two weeks after an Afghan army helicopter crashed in Maroof district of Kandahar province which left two crew members dead.